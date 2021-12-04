Macron ends Gulf tour of Saudi Arabia with MBS meeting

After visiting the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, Frenchman Macron met Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia to discuss regional “stability”.

French President Emmanuel Macron ended his Gulf tour after meeting with Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler in Jeddah.

The meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday, after Macron’s meeting with the Emir of Qatar, was to discuss regional stability, especially of Lebanon in crisis, after insisting he did not have ignored Riyadh’s rights record.

Macron landed in Jeddah after visits to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar as part of a short tour of the Gulf.

Macron becomes one of the first Western leaders to meet Prince Mohammed in the kingdom since Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the Istanbul Consulate in Riyadh in 2018.

The murder by Saudi operatives seriously tarnished Prince Mohammed’s international image and drew wide condemnation.

But Macron said dialogue with Saudi Arabia was necessary to “work for stability in the region.” However, he added, in a reference to Khashoggi’s murder, that “it doesn’t mean that I approve of anything”.

“I note that Saudi Arabia had organized the G20 summit … few powers boycotted the G20” despite the Khashoggi affair, Macron said.

“We have always been clear on the issue of human rights or on this matter.

Riyadh called the murder a “rogue” operation, but the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency and a United Nations special rapporteur directly linked Prince Mohammed to the murder, a charge the kingdom vehemently denies.

Renew ties with Lebanon

During his talks with Prince Mohammed, Macron was to plead the case of Lebanon, where an economic crisis was exacerbated by a diplomatic dispute sparked in October between Beirut and certain Gulf countries – notably Saudi Arabia which had blocked imports.

Its efforts should be boosted by the resignation of Lebanese Minister of Information, Georges Kordahi, whose remarks about Saudi intervention in the war in Yemen sparked the dispute.

In October, videos of an interview Kordahi gave a month before his appointment began surfacing online, in which he said the Iranian-aligned Houthis “are defending themselves … against external aggression” in Yemen.

He also said the long-standing conflict was “futile” and called for an end.

The fragile Lebanese government is struggling to secure international aid, especially from wealthy Arab powers.

‘Human rights abuse’

The United Arab Emirates on Friday signed a record 14 billion euros ($ 15.8 billion) contract for 80 French Rafale fighter jets and pledged billions of euros in other deals during the layover of Macron.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) criticized the sale, saying the United Arab Emirates had played “a leading role in the military operations of the Saudi Arabian-United Arab Emirates-led coalition in Yemen.”

Riyadh was France’s biggest arms buyer last year, HRW added.

“He [Macron] should denounce human rights violations ”, HRW said in a press release Thursday before the Gulf tour.

“France’s arms sales and the protection of questionable military partnerships in the name of the fight against terrorism and to the detriment of human rights will remain a stain on Macron’s diplomatic record,” the group said.

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and coalition-backed forces have been accused of failing to protect civilians for The Seven Years War in Yemen.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to support the internationally recognized Yemeni government. The UAE is still a part of the alliance but started cutting its troops in 2019.