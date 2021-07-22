World
Macron calls national security meeting to discuss Pegasus spyware – Times of India
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron called a national security meeting Thursday morning to discuss Israeli manufacturing Pegasus spyware after information about its use in France was released this week, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.
“The president is following this subject closely and takes it very seriously,” Attal told France Inter radio, adding that the unscheduled meeting on national security would be “devoted to the Pegasus dossier and the issue of cybersecurity”.
NSO: Macron is not targeted by Pegasus spyware
An official from the Israeli cybersecurity company ONS Group said on Wednesday that the company’s controversial spyware, Pegasus, had not been used to target French President Emmanuel Macron.
The comments came as Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urged Israel to halt exports of spy technology after heads of state – including Macron – and dozens of journalists and human rights activists were on a list of suspected targets selected for a potential surveillance.
We can “specifically go out and say with certainty that the French president, Macron, was not a target”, Chaim Gelfand, director of compliance at ONS Group, a news channel said.
But he also hinted at “some cases brought up with which we are not very comfortable”, noting that in such circumstances the firm “usually approaches the client and has quite a long discussion … for try to understand what were his legitimate reasons, if any, for using the system. ”
Gelfand’s remarks were broadcast the same day RSF Chairman Christophe Deloire called on Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett “to impose an immediate moratorium on exports of surveillance technology, until a regulatory framework is reached. protector is in place “.
Deloire’s call came after the disclosure of a list of some 50,000 telephone numbers allegedly chosen by customers of NSO Group. The figures would include those of Macron and 13 other heads of state.
Pegasus can hack cell phones without the user’s knowledge, allowing customers to read every message, track a user’s location, and access the phone’s camera and microphone.
NSO has contracts with 45 countries, and says Israel’s Defense Ministry must approve its deals. The company does not identify its customers.
However, the rights group Amnesty International and the Paris-based organization Forbidden stories who got the list, said NSO’s government clients include Bahrain, India, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda and Saudi Arabia.
Media reports including The Guardian, Le Monde and The Washington post found that nearly 200 journalists from organizations including AFP were on the list.
“Allowing governments to install spyware that is used in practice to monitor hundreds of journalists and their sources around the world is a major democratic problem,” Deloire said.
NSO, an Israeli tech giant, is based in Herzliya north of Tel Aviv, and has 850 employees.
