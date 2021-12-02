Macri, ex-president of Argentina, is accused of illegal surveillance

An Argentinian judge has charged former President Mauricio Macri with ordering the illegal surveillance of relatives of sailors who died in a submarine crash in 2017.

In a 171-page indictment released on Wednesday, Judge Martín Bava wrote that there was enough evidence to bring 62-year-old Mr Macri to justice, claiming he was ultimately responsible for espionage targeting the family members of the 44 crew members who died aboard the Navy Submarine, the San Juan.

Mr Bava also banned Mr Macri from leaving Argentina and ordered Mr Macri’s assets worth almost $ 1 million to be frozen. If convicted, Macri faces up to 10 years in prison.

The indictment is the latest in a long line of lawsuits against former Argentine officials in a justice system experts see as highly politicized and underhanded.