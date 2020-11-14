Lynn Kellogg, who starred in “ Hair, ” dies at 77.

Lynn Kellogg Simpers, a singer and actress who, as Lynn Kellogg, played Sheila, the tense debutante who turns into a free-spirited hippie in the original 1968 Broadway production of “Hair.” died Thursday in Saint-Louis. She was 77 years old.

The cause was Covid-19, according to Timothy Philen, his publicist.

Her husband, John Simpers, said she was infected during a recent rally at a large theater in Branson, Missouri. Most of the people there were not wearing masks, he said. Ms Kellogg Simpers suffered from a non-life-threatening form of leukemia that compromised her vascular system, he added. She died in a hospital.

“Hair,” the original counter-culture musical created by James Rado and Gerome Ragni, aired for over four years at the Biltmore Theater. It’s always been an ensemble show, but Sheila is the closest thing to a female lead. His great Act I ballad, “Easy to Be Hard” – “How can people be so cruel? … Especially people who care about strangers / Who care about evil and social injustice? – comes in response to the offhand rudeness of the character Berger (played by Mr. Ragni). Sheila is also a lead vocalist on the show’s finale, “Let the Sun Shine In”.

John Chapman, reviewing the show in Daily news, did not like “tribal love-rock” music, but he liked the youthful energy of the cast. And he liked Sheila. “I saw at least one pretty girl, Lynn Kellogg,” he wrote, “and she sang a pretty song called ‘I Believe in Love’.”