Lukashenko warns against conflagration with Poland over border crisis

The Belarusian president calls on the European powers to work with Minsk, but Berlin rejects the proposal to host 2,000 people.

President Alexander Lukashenko said Belarus is not seeking any confrontation with Poland, but wants European powers to work with Minsk to resolve the issue. migration crisis along his country’s border with Poland, adding that if the crisis worsens “too far, war is inevitable”.

Belarusian state news agency BELTA quoted Lukashenko on Monday as saying he did not want the situation to worsen after weeks of tension at the border, where Polish security forces prevented eager migrants and refugees. to enter the European Union to enter the bloc.

“We have to reach out to the Poles, all Poles, and show them that we are not barbarians, that we do not want a confrontation. We don’t need it. Because we understand that if we go too far war is inevitable, ”Lukashenko said.

“And it will be a disaster. We fully understand that. We don’t want any kind of push.

Minsk plan to resolve crisis rejected

Poland and its Western allies have accused Minsk of instigating the migration crisis.

They say it attracted thousands of people, mostly from the Middle East, to Belarus, then channeled them to the EU via Poland, Lithuania and Latvia in response to sanctions imposed on the Lukashenko government by the bloc. for alleged human rights violations following an August 2020 conflict election which gave him a sixth term.

The 67-year-old denies the allegations and said his government could not help resolve the situation unless EU sanctions are lifted.

Last week, Lukashenko presented a plan to end the crisis, in which EU member state Germany would welcome 2,000 migrants and refugees currently in Belarus and 5,000 more returned to their homeland. ‘origin.

But this proposal was categorically rejected by Berlin and the EU’s executive body, the European Commission.

“The idea of ​​having a humanitarian corridor to Germany for 2,000 migrants is not an acceptable solution for Germany or the EU,” a German government spokesperson said on Monday.

“More and more difficult” conditions

Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen, from the village of Bruzgi, near the Belarus-Poland border, said Lukashenko was now stepping up his rhetoric against the EU as part of a “last ditch effort” to put pressure on the block following his refusal of his proposal.

Meanwhile, she said, conditions along the Belarus-Poland border are becoming “increasingly dire” for the migrants and refugees still stranded there in freezing cold conditions. approaching winter.

Aid agencies say up to 13 people have died in the region, where many have suffered in cold, humid forests with little food or water.

Poland has accused Belarusian forces continue to transport migrants and refugees to the border, although Minsk cleared the main camps along the border of barbed wire last week.

Many migrants and refugees camped along the border were placed in a nearby Belarusian warehouse after the mine clearance operation.