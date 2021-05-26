Lukashenko defends the hijacking of flights in Belarus

President Alexander Lukashenko accused “bad guys” from outside of waging a “hybrid war” against Belarus as he defended the forced hijacking of a passenger plane through Minsk, an incident that sparked global outrage .

Belarus on Sunday forced a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania to land in its capital in response to an alleged bomb threat.

Belarusian authorities were subsequently arrested Roman Protasevich, a 26-year-old journalist and critic of longtime leader Lukashenko, as well as his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, who were on board.

The two now face criminal charges.

In his first public comments on Sunday’s decision, Lukashenko said he acted legally and in accordance with international standards, the state-run Belta news agency reported.

The 66-year-old claimed he wanted to “protect people” by hijacking the flight and dismissed reports that a Mig-29 fighter jet forced the plane to land as an “absolute lie”.

Lukashenko accused critics of trying to use the plane episode to undermine his 27-year reign.

“As we predicted, our villains from outside and inside the country have changed their methods of attacking the state,” Lukashenko told members of parliament.

“They crossed many red lines and abandoned common sense and human morality.”

Lukashenko promised to respond harshly to any sanctions or provocations, threatening to weaken the country’s border controls, ending migration to the West and drug trafficking.

Russia, which provided security, diplomatic and financial support to Minsk, said on Wednesday it had no reason to be suspicious of the Belarusian explanation.

In response to the hijacking and the arrest of Protasevich, the European Union is impose more sanctions on the former Soviet nation and banned Belarusian airlines from the 27-nation bloc.

Several air carriers also have suspended flights over Belarusian airspace.

Protasevich, confessions of Sapega

Lukashenko’s remarks came after Protasevich – who left Belarus in 2019 – and Sapega appeared in separate videos to make a confession which opponents of the president said appeared forced.

In a video posted Monday by Belarusian authorities, Protasevich said he was in good health and being held in a pre-trial detention center in Minsk.

He admitted playing a role in the mass anti-government rallies that rocked Belarus last year following a contested election in August that gave Lukashenko a sixth term.

In a video released on public television on Tuesday, Russian citizen Sapega said she was the editor-in-chief of a Telegram messaging app channel that made the personal data of Belarusian law enforcement public a crime. in Belarus.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Sapega, a 23-year-old student, could face criminal charges under several articles of the Belarusian criminal code.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the Belarusian opposition leader who is in exile in Lithuania, tweeted that Sapega appeared to be under psychological pressure.

It’s terrifying. I worry about Raman Pratasevich and Sofia Sapega. I worry about all political prisoners. Obviously, Raman is beaten in prison, he and Sofia are under psychological pressure. Lukashenka terrorizes the whole country. We must fight against the regime’s impunity. https://t.co/5GWFyZCsNP – Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) May 26, 2021

Belarusian authorities will keep Sapega in a pre-trial detention center for two months, Russian news agency TASS reported, citing his father, Sergey Dudich.

Sapega’s mother Anna Dudich told Reuters her daughter was innocent.

‘We must stop the terror’

Lukashenko said on Wednesday that Protasevich had planned a “bloody rebellion” in Belarus and that street protests would no longer be possible in the country, TASS reported.

Minsk has severely cracked down on protests over the past year. The number of people arrested for participating in the rallies has risen to tens of thousands.

The EU and the US have imposed sanctions on Minsk for its response to the protests.

However, the measures apparently had no effect on the behavior of Lukashenko, who continued to suppress dissent.

Since his re-election, the authorities have rallied more of his opponents, with all the main opposition figures now in prison or in exile, and have decided to shut down independent media.

Tsikhanouskaya said on Wednesday that the Belarusian opposition was preparing to stage a new phase of active anti-government protests despite the crackdown.

“There is nothing more to wait for – we have to stop the terror once and for all,” she said.