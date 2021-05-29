Lukashenko, Belarus, filmed ‘outing’ with Putin on his yacht amid international fury

United States Friday moved to sanction Belarus following the forcible hijacking of a Ryanair commercial flight and the arrest of a dissident journalist, Roman Protasevich, who was a passenger on the plane. Various other governments have also berated Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his regime over the incident, and while he recently warned of harsh reactions could trigger another world war, he looked unfazed on Saturday as he hung out with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ryanair flight interception indicated that Lukashenko – who, before arresting Protasevich, spent months cracking down on protests against his regime – was prepared to give up any semblance of ties to the European Union, and his meeting with Putin did not do much- thing to dispel this theory. The two were filmed, in what has been described as a “painfully forced public relations show” (mostly inaudible), chatting happily on Putin’s yacht near Sochi, as they spotted dolphins and took in the water. a meal with Lukashenko’s son.