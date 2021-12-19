Lucía Hiriart, powerful wife of Chilean dictator, dies at 98

Lucía Hiriart, who as the wife of the Chilean dictator Auguste Pinochet would have had a strong influence on him, died Thursday in the district Lo Barnechea of ​​Santiago. She was 98 years old.

His death was announced by his son Marco Antonio Pinochet.

Ms Hiriart was one of the defining figures of 20th century Chile, but opinions about her were mixed. Her longevity and role in her husband’s diet led many to revile her as a sinister and macabre figure known simply as “the old woman”. Others argue that she was a distinguished philanthropist who dedicated her life to serving the Chilean people.

Her health had been kept a secret since her husband’s death in 2006, and her public appearances were rare.

Ms Hiriart is said to have wielded extraordinary power at the presidential palace, La Moneda, during her husband’s 17-year dictatorship.