World
Lucas Philip Tindall: the Queen of Great Britain “delighted” with the birth of her 10th great-grandchild | World News – Times of India
LONDON: BrittanyQueen Elizabeth II on Wednesday expressed her joy at the birth of her 10th great-grandchild, after her granddaughter Zara Tindall gave birth to a baby boy who was named Lucas. Philippe Tindall – now 22nd on the British throne.
Zara Tindall, born to Princess Anne, the 94-year-old daughter of the monarch, and former England Rugby player Mike Tindall’s husband welcomed their third child to their bathroom floor after being unable to get to hospital on time.
“The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh [Prince Philip] are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th great-grandchild when circumstances permit, ”said a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace.
The new royal, who weighed in at 8lb 4oz, bears the middle name Philip in honor of Zara’s grandfather, Prince Philip, and Mike’s own father.
“Arrived very quickly. I didn’t make it to the hospital. On the bathroom floor,” he told the ‘The Good, The Bad & The Rugby’ podcast.
“So yeah, he was running to the gym, grab a mat, go into the bathroom, put the mat on the floor, the towels down, brace, brace, brace,” he says. he.
“Luckily the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away, so she arrived just as we expected. [position] and the second midwife arrived just after the head arrived, ”he added.
Olympic rider Zara Tindall, 39, and her husband, 42, have two daughters – Mia, seven, and Lena, two.
The birth of their son comes just weeks after Zara Tindall’s cousin Princess Eugenie gave birth to her baby boy – the Queen’s ninth great-grandchild. Eugenie is the daughter of the son of the monarch Prince andrew, the Duke of York.
Zara Tindall, born to Princess Anne, the 94-year-old daughter of the monarch, and former England Rugby player Mike Tindall’s husband welcomed their third child to their bathroom floor after being unable to get to hospital on time.
“The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh [Prince Philip] are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th great-grandchild when circumstances permit, ”said a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace.
The new royal, who weighed in at 8lb 4oz, bears the middle name Philip in honor of Zara’s grandfather, Prince Philip, and Mike’s own father.
“Arrived very quickly. I didn’t make it to the hospital. On the bathroom floor,” he told the ‘The Good, The Bad & The Rugby’ podcast.
“So yeah, he was running to the gym, grab a mat, go into the bathroom, put the mat on the floor, the towels down, brace, brace, brace,” he says. he.
“Luckily the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away, so she arrived just as we expected. [position] and the second midwife arrived just after the head arrived, ”he added.
Olympic rider Zara Tindall, 39, and her husband, 42, have two daughters – Mia, seven, and Lena, two.
The birth of their son comes just weeks after Zara Tindall’s cousin Princess Eugenie gave birth to her baby boy – the Queen’s ninth great-grandchild. Eugenie is the daughter of the son of the monarch Prince andrew, the Duke of York.
Source link