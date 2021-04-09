Low-income countries received only 0.2% of all COVID-19 injections administered

Although more than 700 million doses of the vaccine have been administered worldwide, richer countries have received more than 87% and low-income countries only 0.2%.

“There remains a shocking imbalance in the global distribution of vaccines,” mentionnedWHO Chief Tedros Adhanonom Ghebreyesus, speaking at the agency’s regular briefing from Geneva.

“On average in high-income countries, almost one in four people have received a vaccine. In low-income countries, it’s one in more than 500. I repeat: one in four to one in 500. ”

Bilateral agreements hurt COVAX

The global solidarity initiative, COVAX, has also experienced a shortage of vaccines. While the mechanism has distributed some 38 million doses so far, it is expected to deliver nearly 100 million by the end of March.

“The problem is not withdrawing the COVAX vaccines; the problem is getting them in, ”he said.

“We understand that some countries and companies are planning to make their own bilateral vaccine donations, bypassing COVAX for their own political or business reasons. These bilateral agreements risk fueling the flames of vaccine inequity. ”

Strengthen solidarity

COVAX partners, which include Gavi, the vaccine alliance, are working on several options to increase production to meet the goal of delivering two billion doses by the end of the year.

Dr Seth Berkley, Managing Director of Gavi, stressed the need for continued solidarity.

“What we are starting to see are supply constraints, not only of vaccines, but also of products that go into making vaccines,” he said.

COVAX is in talks with several high-income countries to get them to share excess vaccine doses, he said. It is also developing cost-sharing mechanisms so that low-income countries can purchase additional doses through COVAX, funded by multilateral development banks.

Dr Berkley added that funding is also needed as demand for vaccines has increased with the emergence of new COVID-19[female[feminine variants.

Worries about “ raging hell ” in Brazil

WHO remains deeply concerned about what one of its experts has called “the raging hell of an epidemic” in Brazil, in response to a journalist’s question about stepping up vaccines to do so. facing the emergency there.

The largest country in South America has recorded more than 340,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, placing it second after the United States.

Tedros said he had spoken to the new health minister and federal officials, who he hopes will “help move our partnership forward.”

Pursue preventive measures

WHO Senior Advisor Dr Bruce Aylward called the situation in Brazil “very, very worrying”. Providing more vaccines would have minimal impact, he said, stressing the need to continue with measures that have been shown to slow the spread of the virus.

“Even the moment you bring vaccines into a country, the moment you introduce them to people – and you get them to a relatively small proportion of the population – it will have a little effect on limiting the risk for some. people, he said.

“But what you’re dealing with here is a raging hell of an epidemic, and it requires population-level action in rapid identification, isolation, quarantine, because you have to approach it on this scale to slow this thing down. ”

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO COVID-19 Technical Officer, added that while vaccines are a powerful tool, they won’t end the pandemic on their own.

“The trajectory of this pandemic around the world is heading in the wrong direction,” she said, referring to six straight weeks of increased cases and deaths.

“We currently have tools that can prevent infections and save lives, so we need to find the reasons why the measures are not in place … and find solutions to put them in place.”