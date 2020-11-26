Low-cost carrier FlyDubai begins Israel flights after deal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Low-cost carrier FlyDubai on Thursday launched scheduled flights to Tel Aviv, the latest sign of the standardization agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

FlyDubai flight FZ1163 landed at Ben Gurion International Airport at 11:38 a.m. after a 3 hour and 20 minute flight. He received a salute in the water by the ground crew. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu then met with FlyDubai CEO Gaith al-Gaith, who was on board the flight.

Return flight FZ1164, which took just over 2.5 hours, arrived at Dubai International Airport at 6:37 p.m. Israeli tourists waved their Israeli passports at reporters who watched them arrive at the collection point. luggage.

Israeli carrier El Al is set to begin flights in December to Dubai, the skyscraper-strewn tourist hub of the United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhs, including Abu Dhabi.

The United Arab Emirates and Israel formalized their efforts to normalize relations in September at a White House event hosted by President Donald Trump. The two countries previously had calm relations, but since then phone calls are now connecting between the countries, tourists are starting to arrive and business delegations are looking for deals in both countries.

The Palestinians, who have a decades-long conflict with Israel in search of their own independent state, are largely excluded from the deal. Palestinians widely viewed the United Arab Emirates’ normalization efforts, as well as Bahrain and Sudan, as a stab in the back of their fellow Arabs.

The Emiratis at the time of the agreement described it as “stopping the annexation” of West Bank lands claimed by the Palestinians in exchange for recognition of the Emirates. Netanyahu, however, insisted that Israel had only suspended its plans to annex West Bank settlements.