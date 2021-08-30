Love Earth Coin (LEC) sends emergency aid to Afghanistan and Haiti through UNICEF

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Members of the Love Earth Coin (LEC) community in North America visited the United Nations Headquarters in New York. A donation of $ 6,040 was given to refugees in Afghanistan and to earthquake victims in Haiti through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

ETH donation vote

The LEC charity community launched this donation proposal on the Ethereum chain a few days ago, garnered 1 million votes of support, and adopted the donation proposal. He originally planned to raise $ 5,000 for a donation, but an anonymous member of the community donated $ 6,000 to the channel, plus $ 40 in funding from the LEC charity fund (an automatic fundraiser). based on the number of token holders) and that totaled $ 6,040.

Donation to UNICEF

The donation was sent to UNICEF by the LEC community volunteer, through the UNICEF online donation system, with the UNICEF donation reference number: O-EDI21-20210826-183650-7933.

Charity token on blockchain

Love Earth Coin, a charity token aimed at bringing crypto technology into charitable practices, has already completed numerous charity campaigns.

Recent acts include providing free lunch to poor elderly people in Asia, sending urgent German flood aid through a donation to the German Red Cross, helping flood victims in China through a donation to the Chinese Red Cross.

This is a new practice, using blockchain smart contracts, people can vote, collect and monitor the charity fund while chain! This increases transparency and efficiency.

LEC, a pioneer in charitable blockchain, continues to research advanced and innovative practices, and more actions are yet to come.

Media contact:

Company: Love Earth Coin (LEC)

Contact: Grace, project coordinator

E-mail: info@loveearth.io

Website: https://loveearth.io

THE SOURCE: Earth’s Love Coin (LEC)

See the source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/661949/Love-Earth-Coin-LEC-Sends-Emergency-Aid-to-Afghanistan-and-Haiti-through-UNICEF