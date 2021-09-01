Louisiana man’s personal levee is no match for Ida’s fury

DES GERMANS, Louisiana (AP) – Flooded by Hurricane Katrina, Roy Comardelle was not going to let another hurricane beat him. He built a seawall around all of his land to protect his home, commercial fishing boats, cars, and motorcycle.

Comardelle believed he was winning against Hurricane Ida until Category 4 winds in his heart beat his house and sent water spilling over the grassy walls of his hand-made sea wall, which included a pump and a house flood valve for the driveway.

On Tuesday, he cleaned up the muddy mess left by more than a foot of water that flooded his home. While he was working, Comardelle couldn’t help but wonder when he might be able to return to the water for a living by catching crabs.

“I fought a losing battle. I thought I had it. But when the eye came, that’s when it passed the dike, ”said Comardelle. “I cannot fight against nature.”

Located about 35 miles southwest of New Orleans, Cormadelle’s home is in Des Allemands, an unincorporated fishing community since German immigrants first settled it in the 1720s. Residents have tried to keep their homes dry for generations, and the struggle has only intensified in recent decades as Louisiana’s coastline shrinks.

After Katrina hit 16 to the day before Ida hit land, Comardelle climbed to the top of a dirt-moving machine and built a berm that surrounds the property, roughly the size of a large suburban lot. A skinny man with a thick accent, his torso wears the tan lines of the tank top he often wears when working outdoors.

Comardelle planted grass on the slopes of his dike and installed a metal barrier which he reinforced with sandbags to prevent water from entering the driveway. For most storms, it keeps the house dry.

As two previous hurricanes passed the sea wall, he said, everything was working fine until Ida’s eye reached the parish of Lafourche. Once this happened, the water started flowing over a few low points. Soon her house was filled with about 18 inches (46 centimeters) of water; the workshop where his motorcycle was parked took 22 inches (56 centimeters).

Seen from the sky, the Comardelle property looks like an oasis of greenery surrounded by a sea of ​​mud. In the field, he fell silent as he thought of the possibility of having to use his savings to support himself and his wife until he could locate all of his fishing gear and conditions were again. suitable for catching crabs.

“For Katrina and all that, it took us over two months to go down there to see what even we had left,” Comardelle said.