Lost in the translation? Understand the relevance of women, peace and security in arms control and disarmament

GENEVA, December 3 (IPS) – Affirmation of the right of women to participate in decisions relating to war and peace is at the heart of the landmark Security Council resolution 1325 (2000) on women, peace and security.

“What does the Women, Peace and Security Agenda have to do with arms control and disarmament?”.

In various formulations, this question comes up whenever someone refers to the Women, Peace and Security Agenda (WPS) as the basis for ensuring that women’s voices and their specific security needs have been taken into account. account in multilateral discussions on arms control.

Even for those who support the introduction of gender concerns into disarmament fora, the links between the FPS and arms control have not always been clear. To face this, UNIDIR Gender and Disarmament Program initiated a nine-month research project which resulted in Join the dots, a report that describes the interconnections between arms control and the WPS Agenda and outlines concrete ideas for further dialogue and collaboration between different political communities.

Shared goals

The WPS Agenda and arms control and disarmament share the broader goal of preventing and reducing armed violence. The current trend towards gender sensitive arms control reinforces these synergies, emphasizing the importance of meaningful participation of women in arms-related discussions.

Likewise, this resolution recognizes that conflicts affect women and girls differently from men and that, therefore, crisis management, humanitarian and development responses must take into account the specific needs of women and girls.

Renata H. Dalaqua

Since SCR 1325 (2000), the Security Council has adopted ten resolutions on WPS, collectively forming the basis of what is often referred to as the WPS agenda. It is generally defined as having four interconnected pillars:

Significant participation women in decision-making processes at all levels and in all aspects of international security;

women in decision-making processes at all levels and in all aspects of international security; Prevention violence against women and girls and any violation of their rights;

violence against women and girls and any violation of their rights; protection women and girls from all forms of violence and violations of their rights;

women and girls from all forms of violence and violations of their rights; Relief and recoverythat is, to ensure that the voices and concerns of women and girls are taken into account when creating the structural conditions necessary for lasting peace.

Arms control and disarmament measures can strengthen all of these pillars and effectively contribute to the implementation of the WPS agenda. Despite these convergences, multilateral FPS processes have rarely addressed arms governance.

For its part, initiatives in the field of arms control and disarmament to improve the participation of women and fight against the gender-specific effects of weapons have not been explicitly formulated in connection with the WPS program.

Misconceptions

How to explain this disconnection? UNIDIR has uncovered two misconceptions that hinder the integration of WPS and arms control.

First, there is the belief that gender concerns mainly or even exclusively women and girls. This is not the case. Gender is a broad concept that refers to the roles, behaviors, activities and attributes that a given society at any given time considers appropriate or a ‘norm’ for women and men, for girls and boys, and for non-binary or gender-fluid people.

Gender norms are socially constructed differences – as opposed to biological (sex) differences – and they function as social rules of behavior, defining what is desirable and possible to do as a male or female in a context. given.

Gender indicates a relational view male, female and trans categories as defined contextually and relational. Thus, the way in which women interact with issues of arms and armed conflict cannot be approached by focusing solely on women.

For this conversation to be effective, men and masculinities must be on the Agenda. In addition, as long as gender debates are considered “women’s issues” their reach will be limited and progress towards mainstreaming gender perspectives in arms control and disarmament will be slow.

The second misconception is that WPS resolutions only apply to conflict or post-conflict situations and, therefore, would not be relevant to multilateral arms control processes, which tend to be viewed as instruments negotiated by and for companies considered to be at peace.

But this is not true, as many activities related to the FPS are also relevant in peacetime, especially those that deal with the prevention of violence in general and violence against women and girls. Femicides, in which weapons play a role, are particularly visible in areas or countries that are otherwise relatively peaceful.

Moving forward

As the WPS Agenda enters its third decade, states and civil society actors are looking for ways to strengthen its implementation. UNIDIR research offers several recommendations to help these efforts.

Go beyond just adding women. Efforts should be made to ensure that women, men and persons of other gender identities affected by armed violence can participate meaningfully in arms control and disarmament. This could take participation to the next level, overcoming the simplistic notion that gender equals women.

In addition to small arms control, prevention and protection objectives should inform multilateral processes on cybersecurity. After all, online gender-based violence (GBV) is a serious problem and can turn into gun violence, as we have seen in the attacks perpetrated by the so-called incels.

Lessons learned from victim assistance in the area of ​​gender-responsive mine action should be applied to protocols and agreements relating to weapons of mass destruction. Given gender and sexual effects of chemical, biological effects and nuclear weapons, a gender-sensitive approach to assistance under the WMD treaties could help states and their populations become more resilient and recover faster.

Ultimately, the WPS Agenda provides a practical structure for the full integration of gender perspectives into all arms control and disarmament processes. Bringing together these policy areas should be of equal interest to arms control practitioners and FPS advocates.

This article presents the results of a larger research project. The author thanks Dr Renata Dwan and Dr Henri Myrttinen for their contribution and ideas.

The opinions expressed above represent the views of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of the European Leadership Network (ELN) or any of the members of the ELN. The objective of the ELN is to encourage debates that will help develop Europe’s capacity to meet urgent foreign, defense and security challenges.

