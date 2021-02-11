Los Angeles temporarily closes five coronavirus vaccination sites
Faced with a shortage of doses of the coronavirus vaccine, Los Angeles will temporarily close five of its inoculation sites, including one of the largest in the country, at Dodger Stadium, the mayor announced on Wednesday.
By Thursday, the city will have exhausted its supply of Moderna vaccine for first-dose appointments, Mayor Eric Garcetti said at a press conference. The centers will be closed Friday and Saturday with plans to reopen by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, he said.
“We are vaccinating people faster than the new vials arrive here in Los Angeles,” Garcetti said. “As mayor, I fear that our vaccine supply is uneven, unpredictable and all too often inequitable.”
Mr Garcetti said the city received just 16,000 new doses of the vaccine this week, about the same number it gives on a single day.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported more than 3,400 new cases and 141 new deaths. Hospitalizations fell to around 3,700, the lowest number in months, Garcetti said.
Despite fears of a shortage, the city will continue with its mobile vaccination program, Garcetti said. “We cannot afford to see the epidemics and, quite frankly, the uneven deaths that we see in communities of color,” he said.
Dodger Stadium opened as a vaccination site January 15, with numerous reports of long wait times and logistical problems. In the weeks leading up to its opening, Mr Garcetti and other local and state officials had come under scrutiny for their handling of the virus and the rollout of vaccination.
Similar problems have arisen in the United States as demand far exceeds supply and vaccine providers struggle to predict how many doses will arrive.