Los Angeles temporarily closes five coronavirus vaccination sites

Faced with a shortage of doses of the coronavirus vaccine, Los Angeles will temporarily close five of its inoculation sites, including one of the largest in the country, at Dodger Stadium, the mayor announced on Wednesday.

By Thursday, the city will have exhausted its supply of Moderna vaccine for first-dose appointments, Mayor Eric Garcetti said at a press conference. The centers will be closed Friday and Saturday with plans to reopen by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, he said.

“We are vaccinating people faster than the new vials arrive here in Los Angeles,” Garcetti said. “As mayor, I fear that our vaccine supply is uneven, unpredictable and all too often inequitable.”

Mr Garcetti said the city received just 16,000 new doses of the vaccine this week, about the same number it gives on a single day.