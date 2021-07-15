Looting in South Africa: government to deploy 25,000 troops after unrest

More than 1,700 people have been arrested since the unrest began

The South African government plans to deploy 25,000 troops after days of widespread looting and violence.

The military deployment – to counter riots sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma – is said to be the largest since the end of apartheid.

At least 117 people have died and more than 2,000 have been arrested during the worst unrest in South Africa in years.

Hundreds of shops and businesses have been looted and the government says it is acting to prevent food shortages.

The citizens arm themselves and form self-defense groups to protect their property from rampage.

More than 200 incidents of looting and vandalism were recorded on Wednesday, the government said, as the number of deployed troops doubled to 5,000.

But Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said she filed a request to deploy 25,000 troops to the two provinces affected by violence – KwaZulu-Natal, where Durban is located, and Gauteng, which includes Johannesburg.

The government has come under pressure to put more boots on the ground to fight the unrest.

Shopping centers and warehouses have been ransacked or set on fire in several cities, including Durban.

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe, who runs a chain of medical centers in Gauteng province that were looted, told the BBC more measures were needed.

“We have started the cleanup but we can’t even think about the reconstruction because we don’t know when the unrest will be totally over,” she said. “It’s still not safe to go in and rebuild.”

The unrest subsided on Thursday although KwaZulu-Natal remains unstable. During the clean-up operations, 45 other bodies were found.

The protests began last week after Zuma surrendered to police to serve a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

Zuma’s supporters have reacted with fury to his imprisonment, blocking main roads and calling for a closure to demand his release.

The protests turned into riots on a scale rarely seen in South Africa, with businesses from all sectors looted, torched and bombarded with gasoline in towns and villages across KwaZulu-Natal.

Army reservists were called to report to their units on Thursday.

The request came after President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that parts of the country “may soon run out of basic supplies” following a disruption in supply chains.

The corporate wreckage comes as South Africa’s economy grapples with unemployment and Covid-19 restrictions.

Armed with batons and guns, a group of minibus drivers brutally beat suspected looters in a township near Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Lauren Alexander, a resident of Durban, said the situation in the city looked like a “war zone”.

“It’s scary because we don’t really know what happens next,” the 26-year-old told BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat.

“Our road is blocked, a lot of our food stores are closed, which scares us a lot because we have to ration our food now.”

The troops “too little too late” to loot the victims

By Namesa Maseko, BBC News, Durban

Private residents armed with hunting rifles, pistols, garden shovels and machetes have become the only defense against crowds that continue to raiding areas where supermarkets, factories and warehouses are still intact after six. days of riots in Durban.

In some areas, supermarkets that have not been searched quickly run out of basic supplies. Queues form as people buy whatever they can get their hands on.

We passed a store that was closed because there was no food left – although residents guarding the area said they hoped for more supplies soon.

The government’s deployment of 25,000 troops has been described as “too little too late” by people who have lost their livelihoods and businesses.

They say they have been disappointed by the reactive stance of the government since the start of the violent protests.

