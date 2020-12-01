Loop Insights is 100% successful by delivering the very first fully integrated “field bubble” in live environments at NCAA College basketball tournaments. Live demonstrations lead to important discussions of North America’s biggest sporting events in 2021

The success of the Venue Bubble solution in Las Vegas has also created visibility and an opportunity for loop travel bubble solutions.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, December 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX: TSXV) (RACMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to generate real-time insight, improved customer engagement and automated tracking from sites to physical space, is pleased to announce the successful implementation of its “Venue Bubble” solution in two Separate live environments hosting NCAA Division 1 basketball teams.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson said: “There is simply no way to overstate the implications of our live environment, the successes of Venue Bubble in Florida and Las Vegas over the past 10 days. With the entire world watching, including professional sports leagues and teams, college sports leagues and teams, world-class venues and hotel companies, Loop has managed to get out of the park and provide the world with the empirical data needed to demonstrate that our bubble solution is nothing. short of world class. To that end, we’ve already started important discussions about protecting Loop and helping reopen some of North America’s biggest sporting events in 2021. ”

October 8, 2020, Loop Insights announced that it has been selected as the premier venue locator and fan engagement solution for NCAA College Basketball #VegasBubble in Las Vegas , where matches are played at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center and T-Mobile Arena between November 25 and December 22, 2020.

November 9, 2020, Loop Insights announced the implementation of the first-ever fully integrated “Venue Bubble” (end-to-end testing, contact tracing and alert notifications) at the #BeachBubble NCAA College Basketball Tournament in Fort Myers, Fla. , hosting 14 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s basketball teams in November and December that will play both Hertz Arena and Alico Arena (FGCU) while staying at the Hyatt Regency.

The story continues

The #BeachBubble implementation represented the first-ever end-to-end COVID-19 room solution in a live environment and a major industry milestone given the global demand for room solutions from organizations across the country. enterprise level around the world. It was naturally extended to #VegasBubble.

BdG Sports CEO Brooks Downing said: “We are very happy with the performance and success of Fort Myers and the Las Vegas Bubbles. The Loop Insights platform provided a high level of security while providing a very user-friendly experience for our participants. We look forward to working alongside Loop at upcoming events. “

DATA CONFIRMS 100% SUCCESS IN #BEACHBUBBLE AND #VEGASBUBBLE TOURNAMENTS

As the #BeachBubble tournament started earlier, the following interim stats from this specific event may be shared with the public, similarities with which #VegasBubble is also generated.

Total number of pitches – 14

Total number of registered users – 553

Total recordings: 3,830

Contact tracing checks – 2 reports had to be generated for potential infected cases, with tests confirming that both were negative.

Conclusion – The Loop Insights Venue Bubble solution succeeded in containing the bubble 100%. In addition, the system did not experience any outages and the user experiences were as smooth as expected, leading to overall satisfaction levels exceeding participant expectations and even Loop’s highest internal expectations.

VENUE BUBBLES ‘SUCCESS CREATES SIGNIFICANT VISIBILITY AND OPPORTUNITY FOR THE LOOP #TRAVELBUBBLE SOLUTION SUPPORTED BY APPLE AND GOOGLE WALLET

As the resort convention capital of the world, #VegasBubble has provided Loop with the best possible opportunity to showcase its #TravelBubble solution for the global hospitality and travel industry, with the latter set to lose $ 3.3 trillion. dollars because of COVID -19.

To this end, Loop has completed all developments and applications for the successful launch of its #TravelBubble solution which is fully integrated into a simple user interface – supported by Apple and Google wallet. Specifically, Loop provides a digital wallet to users and assigns a digital ID to each user for the highest levels of security. Travelers can then download COVID-19 test results, vaccination certificates, boarding passes, airline rewards or loyalty points, travel insurance, driver’s license and payments in one interface. .

LOOP IS THE FIRST TO MARKETING WITH AN OPERATIONAL PLATFORM

This complete, ready-to-deploy solution has attracted more attention, due to the success of the company’s Venue Bubble, from large global players who are just beginning to build their solutions, such as IATA, aiming to launch a cross-border solution in the first quarter of 2021.

Loop is not only the first to market with a full operational platform designed for deployment, but it is also the first to successfully execute its solutions in a large, active, live environment thanks to the success of #BeachBubble and #VegasBubble. .

This is essential given the fact that airlines, which can no longer wait for governments to reduce general quarantines to rebuild their businesses, have taken the initiative to partner directly with hotels and destinations to launch their own bubbles. private.

Rob Anson said, “We provide a plug-and-play solution that can plug into any platform that exists today. Recent high-level discussions within the airline industry confirm our advanced level of preparedness. In addition, we are also responding to the needs of different travel bubbles and governments, with public health officials seeking to approve the reopening of economies, including the safe reopening of borders.

As a result, Loop sees an exponential opportunity to license its entire platform or parts of it to many potential customers such as IATA, hotel chains, airlines and the government.

THE LOOP TRAVEL BUBBLES SOLUTION MEETS CURRENT QUARANTINE REQUIREMENTS WHICH STOP INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mandatory 14-day quarantine periods and the lack of travel bubble solutions that can reliably track and mitigate the global spread of the virus by air or cruise ship , countries were forced to take drastic measures. measures that cause significant damage to the global travel industry.

Specifically, as of today, the travel restrictions by country are as follows:

50 countries are completely closed

123 countries are partially open with a MANDATORY quarantine on arrival

(Source – https://www.ca.kayak.com/travel-restrictions)

As governments begin to use rapid testing as a way to limit the risks of importing COVID-19 when they reopen their borders to travelers without quarantine measures, Loop provides a way to ensure that COVID-19 testing in closed loop and proof of vaccination are available. for all international travelers, as well as the necessary information flow infrastructure to enable it.

3.3 TRILLION DOLLARS IN LOSSES TO THE GLOBAL TOURISM INDUSTRY

Without a solution to replace the drastic travel measures currently in place around the world, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) reported that COVID-19 could cost the global tourism sector 3.3 losses. trillions of US dollars.

In Canada alone, according to Statista, the Canadian tourism industry contributed nearly $ 40 billion to the economy in 2019. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating consequences for the industry.

This press release is available on the Loop Insights Verified Forum on AGORACOM for discussions with shareholders, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/LoopInsights

About Loop Insights: Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company providing transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, contact tracing and contactless solutions In the brick and mortar sector. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity between online and on-premises platforms to deliver detailed real-time information and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to seamlessly integrate into existing infrastructure and tailor campaigns to suit each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its potential global clients spanning industries. Loop Insights operates in Telecommunications, Casino Games, Sports & Entertainment, Hospitality & Retail, Canada, US, UK, Latin America, Australia , in Japan and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are supported by Amazon’s partner network.

For more information please contact:

Forward-looking statements / information:

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop’s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and competition from other industry players, volatility of equity markets and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations contained in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions regarding future events which may prove to be inaccurate. These factors and assumptions are based on information currently available. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, expected or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the statements. inclusive, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in Loop securities should be regarded as highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or part of the proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.