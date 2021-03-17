Looming election, Iran Rouhani says extremists sabotage target to lift sanctions

The daily beast

Photo Illustration By The Daily Beast / Photos Sheriff’s Office Cherokee ATLANTA – A Georgian man who professed a passion for guns and God was in custody Tuesday night after a series of shootings which police said appeared to target women Asian women in massage parlors and killed eight. Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Ga., was filmed at crime scenes and later caught on a freeway two hours south of Atlanta as a result police chase, authorities said. mobile, but the horrific attacks come amid a wave of targeted violence against the Asian-American community. Details of the suspect that began to spread offered little clue: “Pizza, guns, drums, music, family and God. That pretty much sums up my life. It’s a very good life, ”read the tagline on an Instagram account that appeared to belong to Long. A 2017 Sequoyah High graduate student with Long who spoke on condition of anonymity told the Daily Beast: “He seemed very innocent. and I wouldn’t even swear. He was a bit cheesy and didn’t sound violent from what I remember. He was a hunter and his father was a pastor or youth pastor. He was great in religion. Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburb have left several dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said on Tuesday. Brynn Anderson / AP The rampage began at Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth, Cherokee County, where two people were killed, another died of their injuries en route to a nearby hospital, and one died while being treated, according to the sheriff’s office. The victims were two Asian women, a white woman and a white man, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A Hispanic man was also injured in the shooting and was taken to hospital for medical treatment, a sheriff’s spokesperson said. About an hour later and 30 miles away, two spas on the same street in Atlanta – Gold Spa and one at Aroma Therapy Spa – were shot and killed and four Asian women were killed. victims when summoned to the second. “While [the first location] We got another call across the street with gunshots and responded to find another shot in that location, ”Atlanta Police Chief Rodney N. Bryant told reporters. . all [Atlanta] the victims are women ”and“ it looks like they may be Asian ”. Two men living directly across from the Gold Massage Spa who declined to give their name said their neighbors started asking them about the incident around 6:15 p.m. very diverse, but the spa was known to be a Asian business. “It’s the worst shoot since 1999, I think,” one of the men told The Daily Beast. “There was a shooting then where a guy went by his office and killed a bunch of people and he killed his family. It was 12 people, I think, so it’s the worst since I’ve been here. Bryant declined to say whether police believed the shootings in Georgia on Tuesday constituted a hate crime, saying, “We can’t make this decision right now.” Law enforcement talks in front of a massage parlor following a shooting in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Cherokee County Sheriff Brynn Anderson / AP’s Captain Jay Baker told reporters, “Nothing will be excluded. Wherever the investigation takes us , that’s where we’re going. Atlanta Police said video surveillance of Long’s car at the three massage parlors captured Tuesday night made it “extremely likely” that he was the prime suspect in all three. shootings. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Chairman Joe Biden recently condemned the spike in hate crimes, which included a brazen and fatal assault on an 84-year-old man from Thailand who was killed in a morning walk in the bay of San F rancisco. Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA), in offering his condolences to the families of the victims of the Atlanta shooting on Tuesday night, noted that “many victims are Asians.” “These killings occurred at a time when anti-Asian violence was peaking. All those responsible should do their part to condemn the violence and not further inflame discrimination, ”he tweeted. -Asian violence. The nonprofit Asian American legal advocacy organization Advancing Justice – Atlanta issued a statement saying the group was “shaken” by the gunfire. “The time has come to keep the victims and their families in our hearts and with the light.” last year 32 incidents of hate crimes against our Asian-American and Pacific Islander community here in Atlanta were reported…. Recognize that we need help, that we need protection, and that we need those in power to defend us against hate. Baker said Long was arrested by Crisp County Sheriff’s officers who performed a PIT maneuver, or pursuit intervention technique, in which police force another car to plow to the side and sidestep. ‘Stop. Long’s family did not respond to calls for comment. His young pastor from Crabapple First Baptist Church confirmed he was the suspect and said the elders would release a statement. A 2018 video on Crabapple’s Facebook page features Long discussing his Christian journey to baptism. “As many of you may remember, when I was 8 years old, I thought I was becoming a Christian, and I got baptized during that time. And I remember a lot of the reason is that a lot of my friends in my Sunday school class were doing that, “Long says in the clip.” And after that time there was no more. fruit of the root which is our salvation. “He goes on to say that when he was in seventh grade he attended a group of young people and a speaker was discussing the biblical story of the prodigal son.” The son goes away and wastes everything he has and lives completely for himself and then when he finds out that he wants to eat pork food, he realizes that there is something that does not go and he goes back to his father and his father runs to him and kisses him. And by the grace of God, I was able to make the connection there and realize that it’s a story between what happened with me and God. I ran away living completely for myself, and he still wants me, and that’s when I was saved. – with reporting by Rachel OldingRead more on The Daily Beast.Get our best stories delivered to your inbox every day. Register now! 