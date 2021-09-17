Longest-serving Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika dies at 84

After Algeria’s independence in 1962, Mr. Bouteflika was appointed Minister of Youth and Sports in the government of Ahmed Ben Bella, the first elected president of Algeria. He led Algerian delegations to negotiations with the French in 1963 and was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs that year.

In 1965 he was a major player in a bloodless coup led by Mr. Boumedienne that overthrew President Ben Bella. Mr. Bouteflika remained in charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs until the death of Mr. Boumediene in December 1978. He was a talented and dashing Foreign Minister, who pursued a policy of anti-colonialism and non-interference. and made Algeria a leader of the non-aligned movement. and founding member of the African Union.

For a time Mr. Bouteflika was mentioned as a potential successor to Mr. Boumedienne, until he was arrested for embezzling millions of dollars from the Foreign Ministry’s budget for years and was judged by the Court of Auditors. He decided – or was forced – to go into exile abroad for six years.

Back in Algeria in 1987, he joined the Central Committee of the National Liberation Front, the political arm of the independence movement. But he remained a behind-the-scenes figure for much of the 1990s, when military and intelligence figures dominated the government amid war between Algeria and Islamist insurgents.

The uprising began when the government aborted the elections to avoid a landslide victory for the Islamist party, the Islamic Salvation Front, also known by its French abbreviation, FIS

Mr. Bouteflika returned to center stage as the civil war drew to a close. Running for president in 1999, he found himself the only candidate remaining after the withdrawal of six rivals in protest, saying the conditions under which the election was held were unfair.

As president, he promoted the concept of “national reconciliation”, imposing a de facto amnesty on all antagonists of the war, whether Islamist or military. Both sides had been accused by human rights organizations of committing atrocities during the war, which left some 200,000 Algerians dead.