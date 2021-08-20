Longest losing streak since 2019

Oil closed the week with the longest streak of losses since 2019, as the dollar strengthened after the Federal Reserve signaled it would begin to gradually cut stimulus and the resurgence of the virus raises concerns. doubts about the growth in demand.

West Texas Intermediate futures ended the session down 2.2%, falling for a seventh day and extending the week’s decline to 8.9%. Other commodities including copper and iron ore fell on Thursday following the Fed’s signal. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has risen daily this week, making commodities denominated in the currency less attractive. The pandemic remains a threat to energy demand, particularly in Asia, with the key importer China restricting mobility to fight an outbreak.

“It is an exceptionally rare event for oil to drop for such a long time,” said Thomas Finlon, chief operating officer at Brownsville LLC, a trading and logistics company in Houston. “External factors, including the continuing effects of the growth of the delta variants and the outgoing behavior of the Federal Reserve, are proving surprisingly important to investors.”

The weakness in crude comes as expectations for further large inventory drawdowns in the coming months fade. Bank of America said prices would likely be limited in range in the second half of the year, with larger inventory drops unlikely. Falling prices could force the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to suspend their next scheduled production increase, according to Citigroup Inc.

“We have now reduced prices to a level reflecting more side stocks, with pain from demand for Covid-19 and more OPEC + on supply,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB AB. “But OPEC + should still control the market fairly well.”

The pandemic continues to disrupt plans to restart economic activity, reducing mobility and demand for fuels. In Australia, Sydney’s two-month lockdown will be extended until at least the end of September. In the United States, more and more companies have announced plans to keep workers at home as the virus spreads. Brent crude is also sinking. The international benchmark is heading for its longest string of losses in more than three years and is close to falling below $ 65 a barrel for the first time since May.

Prices:

WTI for September delivery, which expires Friday, fell $ 1.37 to $ 62.32 a barrel in New York City.

Prices are in the longest losing streak since October 2019.

Brent for October settlement fell $ 1.27 to close the session at $ 65.18 a barrel.

Brent is down for a seventh day, its longest losing streak since February 2018.

Despite the overall price decline and the commodity’s inability to shake investor risk aversion of late, the closest Brent time spread has widened to 44 cents, an indicator of ‘a long-term uptrend. The number of people in the United States receiving a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine rose to nearly half a million per day, a level last seen in late May, as the overall vaccination rate in the United States rose to 60%. .

“People who are pessimistic about delta will tell you that prices will continue to plummet into the future,” said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures Group Inc. “While it is certainly possible, if we continue to see positive data coming out of the White House, and OPEC is able to modify production as needed, it is very possible that we will see an increase in the near future.

Associated coverage: