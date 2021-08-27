London’s famous Notting Hill carnival is canceled this year, but here’s a look back at the party
The Notting Hill Carnival, a Caribbean celebration in London, has been held in late August every year since the 1960s. Before the pandemic, it often drew more than 2 million people to the streets of London to celebrate Caribbean culture.
The first carnival in the UK is awarded to Trinidadian journalist and activist Claudia Jones, founder and editor of the Caribbean Gazette. In the 1950s, Notting Hill had been in the new for racial intolerance and riots originating from the white working class and directed against members of the black community. Jones saw an opportunity to fend off racist violence with revelry, by hosting an indoor carnival in 1959.
In the 1970s, a young teacher named Leslie Palmer took charge of the organization of the event. “I was a teacher at the time and I wanted to take a break from teaching” he told Anneline Christie from the media company Ilovecarnivall in 2019. “The carnival seemed to be dying. There was an advertisement in Time Out for everyone interested in the carnival to attend a meeting. There were only five people. gave my ideas. “
Palmer encouraged people to rent food and drink stalls along the festival route. He also recruited local steelpan groups and other musicians with loudspeakers and arranged sponsorship for the event. Palmer is also credited with expanding the event to include everyone in the Caribbean diaspora and not just those of Caribbean descent. The event, which attracts over a million people each year, has seen riots over the years. But overall, the festival remains as planned – a jubilant celebration of Caribbean culture and life.
“The Notting Hill Carnival has always been the highlight of my summer, and because each year brings a totally different experience, it never gets tired,” said Nadine persaud, the deputy director of Photographic works, a London-based photography organization, and a UKBFTOG photographer who has attended the carnival since he was a teenager. “When I was younger it was purely a chance to party, but as I got older and became a parent, dating became something more observant. 2019 has been a great year with wonderful weather, and it It’s strange to think that no one there had a clue that a pandemic would put him on the back burner for two years. is a big party loved by many, but it has a much deeper meaning for the local community in West London as well as for black British and Caribbean communities in the UK, so 2022 cannot come soon enough. “
We have reviewed more than five decades of joy.