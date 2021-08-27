London’s famous Notting Hill carnival is canceled this year, but here’s a look back at the party

The Notting Hill Carnival, a Caribbean celebration in London, has been held in late August every year since the 1960s. Before the pandemic, it often drew more than 2 million people to the streets of London to celebrate Caribbean culture.

The first carnival in the UK is awarded to Trinidadian journalist and activist Claudia Jones, founder and editor of the Caribbean Gazette. In the 1950s, Notting Hill had been in the new for racial intolerance and riots originating from the white working class and directed against members of the black community. Jones saw an opportunity to fend off racist violence with revelry, by hosting an indoor carnival in 1959.

In the 1970s, a young teacher named Leslie Palmer took charge of the organization of the event. “I was a teacher at the time and I wanted to take a break from teaching” he told Anneline Christie from the media company Ilovecarnivall in 2019. “The carnival seemed to be dying. There was an advertisement in Time Out for everyone interested in the carnival to attend a meeting. There were only five people. gave my ideas. “