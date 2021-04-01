London policeman convicted of belonging to neo-Nazi group
LONDON – An officer in London’s main police force was convicted on Thursday of belonging to a banned neo-Nazi group, according to his forces, becoming the first British police officer to be convicted of a terrorism offense, according to the BBC and ‘other Brits. news sources.
Benjamin Hannam, 22, a probationary police officer who applied to the London force, the Metropolitan Police, in 2017 and joined in early 2018, was found guilty of belonging to a banned organization – the neo group -Nazi National Action – as well as two counts of misrepresentation fraud and two counts of possession of a document that could be useful to a terrorist, police said at a briefing.
Fraud charges related to lying on application forms for his police station, local media reported from a London court.
Mr Hannam demonstrated “adherence to fascist ideology and a potentially veiled but nonetheless obvious neo-Nazi mindset,” said prosecutor Dan Pawson-Pounds, according to The independent, adding that he had met people at National Action events, even after the group was banned. The group, which praised the assassination of British lawmaker Jo Cox, was banned in December 2016.
The trial began in March, but the court had banned the disclosure of its details to avoid the risk of biasing future jurors in a separate case against Mr Hannam, according to local media. The restrictions were lifted after Mr Hannam pleaded guilty to possessing an indecent image of a child, which was due to be the subject of the second trial.
Mr Hannam, who in court denied being a member of the group, joined the London branch of National Action in 2016, according to the police briefing. He said during the trial that he was interested in “the look and aesthetics of fascism”, but that he was not a racist, according to the BBC.
He appeared in a propaganda video for the group the same month he asked to join the police force, although police said his “known involvement” ended in September 2017, several months before starting the police. police training. The force said he hid the story, and “if he had been honest it would have automatically prevented him from joining the Metropolitan Police Department.”
The Metropolitan Police have been charged with racism and discriminatory practices, and the force said in November that it recruit more minority officers in order to be more representative.
