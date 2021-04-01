London policeman convicted of belonging to neo-Nazi group

LONDON – An officer in London’s main police force was convicted on Thursday of belonging to a banned neo-Nazi group, according to his forces, becoming the first British police officer to be convicted of a terrorism offense, according to the BBC and ‘other Brits. news sources.

Benjamin Hannam, 22, a probationary police officer who applied to the London force, the Metropolitan Police, in 2017 and joined in early 2018, was found guilty of belonging to a banned organization – the neo group -Nazi National Action – as well as two counts of misrepresentation fraud and two counts of possession of a document that could be useful to a terrorist, police said at a briefing.

Fraud charges related to lying on application forms for his police station, local media reported from a London court.

Mr Hannam demonstrated “adherence to fascist ideology and a potentially veiled but nonetheless obvious neo-Nazi mindset,” said prosecutor Dan Pawson-Pounds, according to The independent, adding that he had met people at National Action events, even after the group was banned. The group, which praised the assassination of British lawmaker Jo Cox, was banned in December 2016.