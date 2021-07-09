London cop pleaded guilty to murdering Briton Sarah Everard

The London police officer arrested for the kidnapping, rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard pleaded guilty on Friday to her murder in a crime that sent shock waves through the UK. Wayne Couzens, the 48-year-old former Metropolitan Police officer, had previously confessed to kidnapping and rape, having pleaded guilty to the charges on June 8. At the time, he also admitted that he “was responsible for his murder”, but did not plead to the murder charge, prosecutors mentionned. Officials on Friday announced that Couzens had pleaded guilty to murder and would be sentenced on September 29. “This plea is the result of hard work on the part of the prosecution team,” said Carolyn Oakley of the Crown Prosecution Service. “The police are to be commended for their thorough and tireless investigation into Sarah’s disappearance.”

Everard, a London-based marketing manager, disappeared on the night of March 3 on his way home from a friend’s house. Couzens was arrested days later and Everard’s body was found in a wooded area more than 80 kilometers from where she was last seen. An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was neck compression. The death of the young woman has sparked a tidal wave of grief and anger in the UK. Many women online spoke about gender-based violence and the lack of security they often feel in their lives. A peaceful vigil in London which took place shortly after the murder drew thousands of people, but police fought it with force, arresting four women and unleashing even deeper fury against the same institution that employed the killer of Everard. In one press conference Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said on Friday that she and the entire police force were “disgusted, angry and devastated” by Everard’s murder and “felt betrayed” that he had was committed by one of their own. “Sarah was a fantastic, talented young woman with her whole life ahead of her, and that was ripped off,” Dick said. “She was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by so many people.”