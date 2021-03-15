World
Lockdown of Italy News: Half of Italy’s regions under strict lockdown | World News – Times of India
ROME: half of Italyregions are passed in the strictest form of confinement in a bid to curb the latest peak in coronavirus infections that has taken Covid-19 hospital admissions beyond manageable thresholds.
Schools, university-level nurseries, and retail stores were closed Monday in nine regions and the autonomous province of Trento, with restaurants open only for take-out.
The “ red zones ” were imposed along the peninsula, from Lombardy in the north to Puglia in the south, with the Lazio region around the capital Rome in between.
The rest of the country was placed under a lesser ‘orange’ level lockdown, while lucky Sardinia remained ‘white’ thanks to its ability to control new clusters of viruses attributed to the variant first identified. times in Brittany.
Last fall, the health ministry drew up a tiered statute of restrictions ranking each region each week based on their infection rates, hospital capacity and other criteria.
Until recently, only a few hard-hit regions were under complete lockdown, but new clusters of highly contagious virus variants have meant more regions have moved into the more stringent ‘red zone’ restrictions. , even as vaccinations increase.
