World

Lockdown of Italy News: Half of Italy’s regions under strict lockdown | World News – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 8 hours ago
0 12 1 minute read

ROME: half of Italyregions are passed in the strictest form of confinement in a bid to curb the latest peak in coronavirus infections that has taken Covid-19 hospital admissions beyond manageable thresholds.
Schools, university-level nurseries, and retail stores were closed Monday in nine regions and the autonomous province of Trento, with restaurants open only for take-out.
The “ red zones ” were imposed along the peninsula, from Lombardy in the north to Puglia in the south, with the Lazio region around the capital Rome in between.
The rest of the country was placed under a lesser ‘orange’ level lockdown, while lucky Sardinia remained ‘white’ thanks to its ability to control new clusters of viruses attributed to the variant first identified. times in Brittany.
Last fall, the health ministry drew up a tiered statute of restrictions ranking each region each week based on their infection rates, hospital capacity and other criteria.
Until recently, only a few hard-hit regions were under complete lockdown, but new clusters of highly contagious virus variants have meant more regions have moved into the more stringent ‘red zone’ restrictions. , even as vaccinations increase.

Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 8 hours ago
0 12 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Les préoccupations d’AstraZeneca plongent le déploiement des vaccins en Europe dans un plus profond désarroi

37 mins ago

Haaland OK’d inside, 1st Native American Chief of Staff

3 hours ago

Nashville RV bomber driven by paranoia and conspiracy theories

4 hours ago

Vaccinated Americans received their second doses on time, according to the CDC.

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button