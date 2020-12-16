Lock in chains

Sodikin, a 34-year-old man with a psychosocial disability who has been shackled for more than eight years in a small shed outside the family home in Cianjur, West Java. Credit: Andrea Star Reese for Human Rights Watch.

December 16 (IPS) – Kriti Sharma is senior researcher on disability rights and Shantha Rau Barriga is director of disability rights at Human Rights Watch Long before the Covid-19 pandemic swept much of the world , lockdown, containment, violence and isolation were the daily reality of hundreds of thousands of people disabled around the world. Many are locked in shelters, cages, or tied to trees and are forced to eat, sleep, urinate and defecate in the same small area, sometimes for years. Why? Simply because they have a mental health problem – a psychosocial disability.

This inhuman practice – called “chaining– occurs because of the widespread stigma surrounding mental health and the lack of access to adequate support services, both for people with disabilities and their families.

Hundreds of thousands of men, women and children – some as young as 10 years old – have been chained at least once in their lifetime in more than 60 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America.

While Covid-19 has highlighted the importance of psychological well-being and the need for connection and support within our communities, it has exacerbated the risk for people with psychosocial disabilities who are often chained up in homes or overcrowded institutions without adequate access to food, running water, soap and sanitation, or basic health care.

In many countries, Covid-19 has disrupted basic services, leading people to be shackled for the very first time or come back to life in shackles after being released.

Sodikin, 34, is one of many whose lives have been turned upside down by the pandemic. For more than eight years, he was locked in a tiny thatched-roof shed, just two meters wide, outside his family home in West Java, Indonesia. Without government services, her family felt they had no choice but to lock him up.

In that little ray of his life, lit by a lonely bulb, Sodikin slept, went to the bathroom, and ate food that his mother passed him on a plate through a window no larger than the palm of his hand. Over time, his muscles atrophied from the lack of movement.

Despite the obstacles, once he gained access to mental health and other services, Sodikin rebuilt his life. He started working in a clothing factory sewing the boys’ school uniforms – thus becoming the breadwinner of his family – and even made the call to prayer at his local mosque, a prestigious community role. What about the shed he was locked in for eight years? His family set him on fire and grew a garden for him.

Sodikin, a 34-year-old man with a psychosocial disability who has been shackled for more than eight years in a small shed outside the family home in Cianjur, West Java. Credit: Andrea Star Reese for Human Rights Watch.

But when Covid-19 struck the locality of Cianjur in rural Indonesia, Sodikin’s hard-earned life fell apart. While her community was closed, the factory closed, her daily routine was disrupted, and all forms of community support were suspended. Sodikin’s family locked him in a room again.

Michael Njenga, president of the Pan-African Network for People with Psychosocial Disabilities, said that “restrictions on movement, such as lockdowns and curfews, have caused a disintegration of available support services.

Even in areas where mental health or other community services were available, the government redirected resources to other programs, particularly to fight the pandemic. This had a huge impact on our efforts to reach people who could now be locked in institutions or even shackled in their communities.

With prolonged lockdowns, physical distances and widespread disruption of social services, the pandemic has unraveled our sense of community belonging and ushered in a looming mental health crisis.

Out of 130 countries that responded to a survey by the World Health Organization, 93 percent reported disruptions in psychosocial services. More … than 40 percent countries have totally or partially closed community services. More, three quarters mental health services in schools and workplaces were disrupted in addition to about 60 percent of all therapy and counseling services. And while governments around the world have recognized the need to tackle mental well-being and provide psychosocial support, this has not led to an increase in volunteer services in communities.

Covid-19 marks a turning point for governments to pay more attention to the importance of mental well-being and psychosocial support. Each of us could experience a mental health crisis or secondary trauma due to the uncertainty, fear, anxiety and distress resulting from isolation, economic hardship, increased family violence and challenges. dailies of this pandemic.

But consider what that means for someone whose life is confined to chains. Regardless of age, sex, ethnicity, socioeconomic status or cultural origin, health – including mental health – is one of the most basic and necessary human rights. , guaranteed by international law and essential to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable development goals.

As countries seek to rebuild better, governments should focus on those most at risk, including the hundreds of thousands of people with psychosocial disabilities around the world who have lived, and still live, in chains.

The risks of a pandemic for those in chains should be a wake-up call for governments to ban the practice, combat the stigma associated with mental health, and develop quality, accessible and affordable community services, including support. psychosocial. Sodikin and countless others deserve a life of dignity, no chains.