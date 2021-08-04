Lobbying to oust Cuomo gathers forces as prosecutors watch him too

ALBANY, NY (AP) – Legislative leaders in New York City signaled on Wednesday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo could quickly face an impeachment trial if he does not resign, as a growing number of prosecutors were also considering investigation findings that he sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Cuomo denied making inappropriate sexual advances and insisted the findings did not reflect the facts. But as political pressure increased, the potential for criminal charges against the Democratic governor in third term also increased.

District attorneys for Manhattan, suburban Westchester and Nassau counties, and the state capital of Albany said they requested investigative documents from the investigation, overseen by the state attorney general Democrat, Letitia James.

James’ investigation revealed that Cuomo had violated civil laws against sexual harassment. Drawing no conclusions as to whether he should be charged criminally, investigators left the door open for local prosecutors to bring cases.

“We are examining the deeply disturbing findings,” said Joyce A. Smith, acting district attorney for Nassau County on Long Island. She pledged that her office would “thoroughly and promptly investigate all potential crimes” that occurred there.

After James released his report on Tuesday, Democrats at the State House at the White House called for Cuomo’s departure, with President Joe Biden saying the governor should step down. But he showed no sign of taking it into account, saying some of the episodes described in the report never happened, others were misinterpreted or poorly characterized, and the whole exercise was marred.

“Politics and prejudice are intertwined with all aspects of this situation,” he said in a recorded video response.

Assembly Democrats, who run the chamber, debated virtually for hours on Tuesday over whether to impeach the governor now, wait to see if he resigns, or give the Assembly Judiciary Committee time to conclude its broad investigation into topics ranging from sexual misconduct to the The Cuomo administration’s obfuscation for months of the total number of nursing home residents who have died from COVID-19.



If the Assembly votes to impeach Cuomo, the state Senate could launch an impeachment trial “in weeks,” Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris told The Associated Press.

Gianaris, a Democrat, said the chamber had been preparing for a possible impeachment trial for months.

“We will be ready to go if and when the articles of impeachment are sent,” he said. “It could happen very quickly. “

The 150-member Assembly would need 76 votes to remove Cuomo and send articles of impeachment to the Senate. The Assembly consists of 106 Democrats, 43 Republicans and one Independent.

At least two dozen Assembly Democrats called for impeachment in public statements released Tuesday, according to a tally compiled by the Associated Press. Some have said the Assembly should vote for impeachment now, while others have said the House should impeach Cuomo if he does not resign.

Republican Assembly Leader Will Barclay has urged President Carl Heastie, a Democrat, to call an emergency special session to vote to impeach Cuomo.

James’ investigation, conducted by two outside lawyers, painted what she called a “clear picture” of a governor who touched or makes sexually inappropriate comments to a series of women, many of whom worked for him. One is a state soldier Cuomo successfully attempted to assign to his security service.

While many allegations against Cuomo involve verbal comments, some women have also alleged that he gave them kissing or unwanted touching. An aide said the governor ran a hand under his shirt and groped his chest in the governor’s mansion in Albany.

The governor on Tuesday denied ever touching anyone inappropriately, said he never intended to harm and questioned the political motives of investigators, accusers and critics.

To date, Cuomo has pushed back calls for resignation and moved forward with plans to run for a fourth term in 2022.

Associated Press writer Jennifer Peltz contributed from New York.