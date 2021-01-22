World
Lloyd Austin Wins Senate Confirmation as First Black Pentagon Leader | World News – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Lloyd J Austin, a West Point graduate who rose through the military elite ranks and crossed racial barriers over a 41-year career, won Senate confirmation on Friday to become the country’s first black secretary defense.
The 93-2 vote gave the president Joe biden his second member of the Cabinet; Avril Haines was confirmed on Wednesday as the first woman to be director of national intelligence. Biden is expected to gain approval from other members of his national security team in the coming days, including Antony Blinken as secretary of state.
Biden is seeking Austin to restore stability at the top of the Pentagon, which has gone through two Senate-confirmed defense secretaries and four who served on an interim basis during the Trump administration.
Austin’s confirmation was complicated by his status as a recently retired general. He demanded a waiver of a legal ban on a military officer serving as defense secretary within seven years of retirement. Austin retired in 2016 after serving as the first black general to lead the U.S. Central Command. He served as the Army’s first black vice chief of staff in 2012 and also served as the director of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a behind-the-scenes job that gave him an intimate view of the inner workings of the Pentagon.
The House and Senate approved the waiver on Thursday, paving the way for the Senate confirmation vote.
Austin, a tall man with a booming voice and a tendency not to advertise, describes himself as the son of a postman and housewife in Thomasville, Georgia. He promised to say what he thinks Congress and to Biden.
During his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Austin said he did not apply for the appointment but was prepared to lead the Pentagon without clinging to his military status and with full awareness that being appointed politician and Cabinet member requires “a different perspective and unique duties of a career. in uniform.”
As vice president, Biden worked closely with Austin in 2010-11 to end US military involvement in Iraq while Austin was the first US commander in Baghdad. American forces withdrew entirely, only to return in 2014 after the Islamic state an extremist group has seized large swathes of Iraqi territory. At central command, Austin was a key architect of the strategy to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria.
Biden said in December when he announced Austin as his candidate that he saw him as “the person we need right now” and that he trusted Austin to provide civilian control of the military. Critics of the appointment questioned the wisdom of making an exception to the law against a recently retired military officer serving as secretary of defense, noting that the ban was put in place to guard against undue military influence in national security issues.
It was only twice before that Congress had lifted the ban in 1950 for George C. Marshall during the Korean War and in 2017 for Jim Mattis, the retired Marine General who served as the Pentagon’s first chief. of President Donald Trump.
Austin has promised to surround himself with skilled civilians. And he made it clear during his confirmation hearing that he endorsed Biden’s original goal of tackling the coronavirus pandemic.
“I will quickly review the department’s contributions to the coronavirus relief efforts, making sure we are doing all we can and then some to help distribute vaccines across the country and to vaccinate our troops and preserve readiness, ”he told the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Asked by senators, Austin pledged to fight white supremacy and violent extremism within the ranks of military issues that received relatively little public attention from his immediate predecessor, Mark Esper. Austin promised to “rid our ranks of racists” and said he took the problem personally.
“The job of the Department of Defense is to protect America from our enemies,” he said. “But we can’t do that if some of these enemies are in our own ranks.”
Austin has said he will insist that leaders in every military service know that extremist behavior within their ranks is unacceptable.
“It’s not something we can be passive about,” he said. “It’s something that I think we need to be active on, and we need to look at it and make sure we’re doing the right things to create the right climate.”
He offered glimpses of other political priorities, indicating that he agrees with the view of many members of Congress that China is the “pace challenge,” or the main national security issue for the United States.
The Middle East has been Austin’s primary focus for much of his military career, especially when he reached the ranks of senior officer.
