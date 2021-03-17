Living Hell – Concerns Growing Over Dramatic Worsening of Conflict in Yemen

A displaced Yemeni woman stands in front of a makeshift shelter she shares with her extended family. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said if the Biden administration ‘steps up diplomacy’ to end the war, peace is impossible if the Houthis continue their relentless attacks on the Yemeni people and Yemen’s neighbors . (archive photo) Courtesy of: IOM / O. De front

UNITED NATIONS, March 17 (IPS) – The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen has warned that the world’s worst humanitarian crisis is rapidly deteriorating as Yemenis, including women and children, face hunger, to injury and death.

Martin Griffiths told a UN Security Council briefing on Tuesday that a million internally displaced people are also at risk, amid intensifying fighting.

“The fighting forces on both sides suffered heavy losses in this unnecessary battle. I see shocking reports, as I’m sure we all do, that children are increasingly drawn into the war effort and deprived of their future, ”he said.

In 2011, Yemen became a hotspot of the Arab Spring, the rise of pro-democracy protests in the Middle East and parts of North Africa. The country’s president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, was forced to cede power to his deputy Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi after 3 decades of authoritarian rule. Hadi’s tenure was tumultuous, however, and by 2014 Yemen was locked in civil war. The crisis escalated the following year when insurgent Houthi forces captured the capital Sana’a and a number of western cities.

The UN said in December that the war had claimed nearly a quarter of a million lives. This figure included more than 3,000 children.

Griffiths reminded the Security Council that Yemenis and migrants are suffering. He called for an independent investigation into a massive fire at an overcrowded detention center in the nation’s capital last week. The blaze killed 40 people and injured nearly 200 others – most of them Ethiopian migrants. Human Rights Watch said the incident was caused by “reckless use of weapons” by the Houthis.

The UN envoy has warned that incidents like the deadly fire represent only a fraction of the pain and suffering caused by the protracted war. He told the council that the famine has come “to add to the tragedy of Yemen.”

“It is therefore logical and it has been incumbent on the parties for a very long time, and now more than ever, to agree to stop the fighting and silence the guns,” he said.

“A nationwide ceasefire, as well as the opening of the Sana’a airport and the guarantee of an unhindered flow of fuel and other products to Yemen through the ports of Hudaydah,” are urgent humanitarian imperatives. ”

Meanwhile, UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock has said the world is “ running out of time ” and failing to meet the financial targets needed to deal with the crisis. A donor conference in March raised $ 1.7 billion for the cause, half of what is needed to avert full-scale famine.

“I call again on everyone to do whatever you can – including the money for the aid operation – to end the famine,” Lowcock said.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said if the Biden administration ‘steps up diplomacy’ to end the war, peace is impossible if the Houthis continue their relentless attacks on the Yemeni people and Yemen’s neighbors .

“Unfortunately, the Houthi attacks have continued unabated since December, when they attempted to assassinate the new Yemeni cabinet. And today, the Houthi offensive in Marib is claiming the lives of more Yemeni men, women and children. They also cruelly detain innocent people, ”she said.

Describing the situation in Yemen as “hell on earth”, the US ambassador said it was time for all the nations concerned to make more commitment to bringing money and aid to Yemen .

“Millions of Yemenis are still in need. For them, the words we are speaking here in the Council can only go very far. The important thing is that we act, and we act now, as we have heard from all of our speakers today, ”she said.

“We have all expressed to a number here on this screen our shock at the situation. We have all called for an end to the violence and we have all declared our support for the Yemeni people. Let’s translate these statements into action. “