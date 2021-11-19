World
Liverpool: taxi bomb could have caused “significant” damage, say British police – Times of India
LONDON: The home-made bomb that killed a man in a taxi in Liverpool contained ball bearings and would have caused “serious injury or death” if it had detonated under different circumstances, UK police said on Friday.
The alleged bomb maker, Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, died when an explosion ripped through the cabin he was a passenger in as she pulled up outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning. The taxi driver was injured.
Russ Jackson, chief of the counterterrorism police force in the North West of England, said on Friday that the device “was manufactured using homemade explosives and had ball bearings which would have acted like shrapnel “.
“If it had exploded under different circumstances, we believe it would have caused serious injury or death,” he said.
Jackson said police are investigating whether the bomb unintentionally detonated as the vehicle was moving or when it stopped.
Police said Al Swealmeen, from Iraq, had spent at least six months purchasing components for a bomb and appears to have acted alone.
Al Swealmeen had applied for asylum in Britain in 2014, but was rejected, authorities said. Clergy in two churches in Liverpool said Al Swealmeen had converted from Islam to Christianity.
Police also confirmed that Al Swealmeen had been treated in the past for mental illness.
Jackson said detectives spoke to a brother of the alleged suicide bomber, who gave police “an understanding of Al Swealmeen’s life and his recent state of mind, which is an important line of investigation.” .
Britain’s official threat level has changed from substantial to severe – meaning an attack is very likely – following the explosion, which occurred on Remembrance Sunday, when services are organized in memory of those who died in wars.
