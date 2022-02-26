Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

Reuters

Canada announced more sanctions against Russia on Thursday, targeting 62 individuals and entities, including members of the elite and major banks, and canceled all export permits following Russia’s attack on Ukraine. “Today, in light of Russia’s reckless and dangerous military strike, we are imposing further, severe sanctions,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference. Sanctions will target the Russian Security Council, including the defense minister, the finance minister, and the justice minister, Trudeau said.