World

Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

Photo of usama usama Send an email 30 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute

Reuters

Canada ratchets up sanctions against Russia, cancels export permits

Canada announced more sanctions against Russia on Thursday, targeting 62 individuals and entities, including members of the elite and major banks, and canceled all export permits following Russia’s attack on Ukraine. “Today, in light of Russia’s reckless and dangerous military strike, we are imposing further, severe sanctions,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference. Sanctions will target the Russian Security Council, including the defense minister, the finance minister, and the justice minister, Trudeau said.


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 30 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Key moments from day three

3 hours ago

The Comforts of Nostalgia

5 hours ago

Fast becoming a cult hero, Ukraine leader Zelenskyy snubs US offer to evacuate him – Times of India

5 hours ago

UN refugee agency: nearly 120,000 Ukrainians have fled

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button