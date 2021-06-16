Live updates: Biden, Putin start closed-door talks at Geneva summit

President Biden meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday for five hours of talks, a much-anticipated summit that comes as both sides say US-Russian relations sank to a new post-Cold War low.

The last: Poutine arrived in Geneva shortly before 7 a.m. ET and traveled in a motorcade to Villa La Grange, a mansion set in a 75-acre park overlooking Lake Geneva. Biden arrived around 7:20 a.m. ET. The two leaders shook hands and took a photo with Swiss President Guy Parmelin before entering the building for private talks.

Inside, leaders sat for a brief photoshoot as reporters shouted questions. According to reports from the White House pool, a scuffle ensued when security attempted to force reporters out of the room.

Russian security reportedly started pushing the journalists, tripping several on the rope separating them from the leaders. Politico’s Anita Kumar called it “the most chaotic scene” she’s witnessed at a presidential event in nine years.

What they say : “The relations between the United States and Russia have accumulated a lot of problems which require a meeting at the highest level and I hope that our meeting will be productive,” Putin said as the two leaders were seated opposite each other. on the other, according to a translator.

“Thanks. Like I said on the outside, I think it’s always best to meet face to face,” Biden replied.

Photo: Mikhail Metzel TASS via Getty Images

The big picture: Neither side believes that a substantial agreement will come from the meeting.

Biden is expected to raise concerns about Russian interference in the elections, harboring cybercriminals, cracking down on dissidents, detaining US citizens, and aggression against Ukraine.

Many of Biden’s predecessors took office in hopes of improving or restoring relations with Russia. Biden’s goals are more modest: to work together on the few issues, like nuclear security, where interests overlap, and to avoid crises that will further deteriorate relations.

A senior administrative official said the White House was looking for “three basic things”:

“First, a clear set of tasks on areas where working together can advance our national interest and make the world a safer place.”

“Second, a clear definition of the areas of vital national interests of America, where Russian activities that run counter to those interests will be answered.”

“And third, a clear explanation of the president’s vision for American values ​​and our national priorities.”

What to watch: The two leaders will not hold a joint press conference. Putin will speak to the press at noon EDT, with Biden following.

Who will be in the room for the United States:

State Secretary Antony Blinken,

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan,

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland,

Eric Green, Senior National Security Council Advisor for Russia

United States Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan

On the Russian side:

Putin’s assistant Yuri Ushakov

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov

Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov

Dmitri Kozak, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kremlin

Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev

In picture

A plane carrying Putin lands at Geneva airport. Photo: Sergei Bobylev TASS via Getty Images

Putin comes down the stairs of his plane. Photo: Alessandro Della Valle / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Russian and American flags on the Mont-Blanc bridge before the Geneva summit on June 16, 2021. Photo: Pierre Albouy / AFP / Getty

Officials stand near the entrance to Villa La Grange ahead of the US-Russian summit in Geneva. Photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

The room at Villa La Grange where the two leaders will meet Photo: Sergei Bobylev TASS via Getty Images

Valery Gerasimov, Russian First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Putin Dmitry Peskov, and Putin’s assistant Yuri Ushakov (LR) meet before the summit at Villa La Grange. Photo: Mikhail Metzel TASS via Getty Images

Putin and Biden shake hands for the first time since Biden became president. Photo: Mikhail Metzel TASS via Getty Images

This story is developing. Please check for updates.

