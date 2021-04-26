World

Live from New York, it’s Elon Musk! Tesla CEO to host iconic show

Musk, who has cult following on social media, says he will host an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live.

Billionaire Elon Musk will host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time on May 8, NBC reported on Saturday.

Musical guest Miley Cyrus will mark her sixth appearance as a musical guest. Cyrus retweeted the Saturday Night Live lineup announcement, which also airs on Peacock.

The news comes as Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, celebrates the arrival of the Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station on Saturday.

Musk, who has cult following on social media, has made appearances on entertainment shows over the years. In 2018, he smoked weed during a podcast with California comedian Joe Rogan that covered everything from flamethrowers and artificial intelligence to the end of the universe. Tesla’s shares fell the next day.

Cyrus, who recently released her studio album “Plastic Hearts,” said in March that she had teamed up with Square Inc.’s CashApp to donate $ 1 million in stock.




