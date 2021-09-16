“Literally begging”: Afghan emissaries “ready to become refugees”

The Taliban’s abrupt return to power has left hundreds of Afghan diplomats abroad in limbo: strapped for cash to run missions, fearing for families back home, and desperate to seek refuge abroad.

The group, which quickly toppled the West-backed Afghan government on August 15, said on Tuesday it had sent messages to all of its embassies telling diplomats to continue their work.

But eight embassy staff who spoke to Reuters news agency on condition of anonymity, in countries like Canada, Germany and Japan, described dysfunction and desperation in their missions.

“My colleagues here and in many countries are begging host countries to accept them,” said an Afghan diplomat in Berlin, who said he feared what might happen to his wife and four daughters who remain in Kabul’s he allows his name to be used. .

“I literally beg. Diplomats are ready to become refugees, ”he said, adding that he should sell everything, including a big house in Kabul, and“ start all over again ”.

Afghan missions abroad face a period of “prolonged limbo” as countries decide whether or not to recognize the Taliban, said Afzal Ashraf, international relations expert and visiting scholar at the UK University of Nottingham.

“What can these embassies do? They do not represent a government. They don’t have a policy to implement, ”he said, adding that embassy staff would likely be granted political asylum due to security concerns if they returned to Afghanistan.

The Taliban, which applied a strict interpretation of Islamic law with punishments such as amputations and stoning during its previous reign from 1996 to 2001, have sought to show a more conciliatory face since their return to power.

Spokesmen reassured Afghans that they did not want revenge and that they would respect the rights of people, including those of women.

But reports of house-to-house searches and reprisals against former officials and ethnic minorities have made people suspicious. The Taliban have vowed to investigate any abuse.

A group of emissaries from the ousted government released a first such joint statement on Wednesday, calling on world leaders to deny official recognition to the Taliban.

‘There is no money’

Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi told a news conference in Kabul on Tuesday that the Taliban had sent messages to all Afghan embassies telling them to keep working.

“Afghanistan has invested a lot in you, you are Afghanistan’s assets,” he said.

A senior Afghan diplomat estimated that there were around 3,000 people working in the country’s embassies or directly reporting to them.

The overthrown administration of former President Ashraf Ghani also wrote a letter to foreign missions on September 8, calling the new Taliban government “illegitimate” and urging embassies to “continue with their normal functions and duties”.

But these calls for continuity do not reflect the chaos on the ground, embassy staff said.

“There is no money. It is not possible to operate under such circumstances. I am not paid now,” said a source at the Afghan embassy in Ottawa, the capital of Canada.

Two staff at the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi said they also lack money for a mission serving thousands of Afghans who are trying to find ways to reunite with their families or need help with seek asylum in other countries.

The two staff members said they would not return to Afghanistan for fear of being targeted because of their ties to the previous government, but that they would also find it difficult to obtain asylum in India, where thousands of Afghans have spent years claiming refugee status.

“I just have to sit in the embassy premises for now and wait to go out to any country willing to accept me and my family,” one said.

“Government in exile”

Some Afghan envoys have openly criticized the Taliban.

Manizha Bakhtari, the country’s ambassador to Austria, regularly posts allegations of human rights abuses by the Taliban on Twitter, while Chinese envoy Javid Ahmad Qaem has warned of Taliban promises regarding “extremist groups”. “.

When I see that the Taliban has banned women from working and flogged protesters in several streets, I am filled with anger and think of the fate of thousands of girls imprisoned in their homes with no hope for a future. However, we will not give up. – Manizha Bakhtari (@BakhtariManizha) September 15, 2021

Others keep a low profile, hoping their host countries won’t rush to recognize the group and put them in danger.

Several Afghan diplomats have said they will closely follow the annual meeting of world leaders at the United Nations in New York next week, where it is unclear who will occupy the seat of Afghanistan.

The powers of the UN give weight to a government, and no one has yet officially claimed the seat of Afghanistan. Any move seen as legitimizing the Taliban could empower the group to replace embassy staff with their own, diplomats said.

In Tajikistan, some embassy staff have managed to get their families across the border in recent weeks and are considering converting the embassy into residential premises to house them, a senior diplomat said there.

And, like their peers scattered across the globe, they have no intention of returning home with the Taliban returning to power.

“It is very clear that no Afghan diplomat posted abroad wishes to return,” said a senior Afghan diplomat in Japan.

“We are all determined to stay where we are and perhaps many countries will accept that we are part of a government in exile.”