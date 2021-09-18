Lions and tigers at the Smithsonian National Zoo test positive for the virus.

Lions and Tigers and Covid? Oh my. Some of the lions and tigers at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, DC, have tested positive for the virus that causes Covid-19.

According to a Smithsonian Friday outing, felines are closely monitored and treated with anti-inflammatory drugs, antinausea drugs, and antibiotics for secondary infections.

Animal keepers noticed that some of the big cats lost their appetites, appeared lethargic, and were coughing and sneezing. Fecal samples from these six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers have tested positive for the coronavirus. Additional results are expected in the coming days.

The zoo said it was not clear how the animals became infected. All staff wear masks indoors and in public areas as a standard practice.