World

Lions and tigers at the Smithsonian National Zoo test positive for the virus.

Photo of usama usama Send an email 13 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

Lions and Tigers and Covid? Oh my. Some of the lions and tigers at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, DC, have tested positive for the virus that causes Covid-19.

According to a Smithsonian Friday outing, felines are closely monitored and treated with anti-inflammatory drugs, antinausea drugs, and antibiotics for secondary infections.

Animal keepers noticed that some of the big cats lost their appetites, appeared lethargic, and were coughing and sneezing. Fecal samples from these six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers have tested positive for the coronavirus. Additional results are expected in the coming days.

The zoo said it was not clear how the animals became infected. All staff wear masks indoors and in public areas as a standard practice.

Gorillas at Atlanta Zoo as good as San Diego Zoo have already tested positive for the coronavirus. In Atlanta, up to 18 of the zoo’s 20 gorillas had tested positive in a recent outbreak, while San Diego’s infections in January would be the first to be detected in gorillas in the United States.


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 13 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Taliban: Stay home, tell Taliban workers in Kabul city – Times of India

2 hours ago

Indonesia recovers body of most wanted activist in jungle

5 hours ago

Hong Kong Few Choose Powerful New ‘Patriots Only’ Committee

6 hours ago

Trudeau seeks fresh start, but many voters see power grab

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button