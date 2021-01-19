Lindsey Graham seemed very happy with Biden Secretary of State’s candidacy

National review

Russian security forces arrested Alexei Navalny on his return to Moscow on Sunday, where he visited after recovering from a near-fatal poisoning attack in Germany, and placed him before a judge on Monday morning in a police station. Navalny’s lawyers were briefed on the hearing minutes before it began at a police station, instead of a normal courtroom, on the outskirts of Moscow. The judge gave the lawyers only 30 minutes to familiarize themselves with the case and an additional 20 minutes to speak to their client. “I have seen a lot of mockery of justice … But it is impossible what is happening now,” Navalny said in a video posted by his press secretary before the hearing. “This is the highest degree of anarchy.” Police have asked the court for Navalny to be formally placed under arrest for 30 days, according to the director of the Navalny Foundation. Navalny was already scheduled to appear at a hearing on January 29 for violating the parole conditions of a previous suspended sentence by staying in Germany while undergoing treatment, which is why he was officially detained. He received the suspended prison sentence and probation order in 2014 for embezzlement and money laundering, a case that the European Court of Human Rights in 2018 called politically motivated. He called the criminal proceedings against him “fabricated” and said the authorities’ intention was to dissuade him from returning. Russian prosecutors opened a new criminal investigation into Navalny in December, accusing him of taking donations from his Anti-Corruption Foundation. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday called for the “immediate and unconditional release of the Leader of the Opposition” and said his detention was “the latest in a series of attempts to silence Navalny and others opposition figures ”. Jake Sullivan, President-elect Joe Biden’s new national security adviser, also called for Navalny’s immediate release, tweeting that “the perpetrators of the outrageous attack on his life must be held accountable.” Navalny nearly died this summer after being poisoned by Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent. He was on a flight to Moscow after meeting supporters in Siberia when he fell ill. The Russian dissident blames Russian President Vladimir Putin for the poisoning, although the Kremlin has denied any involvement. Putin said last month that if Russian intelligence agents had sought to kill Navalny, “we would have finished the job.” Meanwhile, Western intelligence officials and the scientists who helped develop the nerve agent say it can only be obtained through military and security circles.