Lindsey Graham says of Putin: Someone in Russia should ‘take this guy out.’

Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, called on Thursday night for the assassination of President Vladimir V. Putin, saying in a television interview as Russian forces shelled a nuclear power plant in Ukraine that somebody in Russia should “step up to the plate” and “take this guy out.”

“Is there a Brutus in Russia?” Mr. Graham asked on Fox News. “Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out.”

“The only people who can fix this are the Russian people,” Mr. Graham continued. “Easy to say, hard to do. Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness, you need to step up to the plate.”

In Russia, the Kremlin’s spokesman described Mr. Graham’s statement as an instance of a “hysterical Russophobic fit” that has captured the United States. “These days, not everyone can keep a sound mind,” said Dmitri S. Peskov. “Unfortunately, many people go mad.”