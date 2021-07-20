“Like making a horror movie”: severe flooding in China floods a metro

Severe flooding in central China has killed at least 12 people trapped in a subway in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, according to state media. The floods have inundated much of the city and the surrounding area, killing 25 people and creating scenes of destruction that suggest the death toll could be much higher.

In Zhengzhou’s metro system, floodwaters pierced a retaining wall near an entrance to Line 5, which loops around the city center, China News reported. Water poured into the system between Shakou Road and Haitian Temple stations around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The trapped passengers posted videos showing water rising to their chests or necks. In one video, water gushed out of the windows of the subway car. Other photographs and videos – some later apparently deleted by censors – showed several lifeless bodies on a subway platform at the Shakou Road stop.