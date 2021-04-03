‘Like a miracle’: Israel’s vaccine success brings Easter crowds to Jerusalem
JERUSALEM – Friday morning, in the old city of Jerusalem, in the limestone alleys of the Christian quarter, it was as if the pandemic had never happened.
The winding passages that form the Via Dolorosa, along which Christians believe Jesus carried his cross to his crucifixion, were filled with more than 1,000 worshipers. In the covered market, the air smelled of incense and echoed with Christian hymns. The Good Friday procession, where the faithful retrace the route that Jesus would have taken, was back.
“It’s like a miracle,” said Reverend Amjad Sabbara, a Roman Catholic priest who helped lead the procession. “We don’t do this online. We see the people in front of us. “
The pandemic restrictions forced the cancellation of last year’s ceremony and forced priests to hold services without worshipers present. Now thanks to Israel deployment of the world’s leading vaccines, religious life in Jerusalem is returning to normal. And on Friday, it again drew crowds to the city streets and relieved even one of Christianity’s most solemn commemorations: the Good Friday procession.
“We are so lucky to be here,” said May Bathish, a 40-year-old choir singer at Father Sabbara’s Church in the Old City. “When you walk in the same footsteps that Jesus did, it is the greatest privilege.”
For much of the past year, the pandemic has kept the Old Town eerily empty. Its shops, synagogues and churches were often closed, its alleys devoid of tourists and pilgrims. But with nearly 60 percent of Israeli residents fully vaccinated, the city’s streets were once again bustling, even though foreign tourists were still absent.
“When it’s empty, it’s like a ghost town,” Ms. Bathish said. Now, she added, “it’s a city of life.”
At the assembly point for the Friday procession, there was little room to stand. The police prevented the latecomers from entering from the adjacent streets. Members of a group of young Catholics formed a ring around the bearers of a large replica crucifix, the centerpiece of the procession, to spare those carrying it the jostling of a sea of worshipers.
Many of those who participated in the procession were Palestinians who became Israeli residents after Israel took the Old City in 1967, along with the rest of East Jerusalem. About 6,000 Christians live in the Old City, alongside Muslims and Jews.
“Walk behind the cross!” shouted a church official. “Behind the cross, everyone!”
Over the hubbub, Father Amjad called on his congregation to walk in pairs. “Two by two,” he shouted through a loudspeaker. “Not one by one!”
Then the crowd slowly moved away, singing dismal hymns as they pursued what Christians see as a re-enactment of Jesus’ last footsteps.
They marched in spurts on the Via Dolorosa, past the site where tradition has it that Jesus was judged by Pontius Pilate, after where he was whipped and mocked, past shops selling Christian icons and crosses, ice cream and T-shirts.
They turned left and then right, where Christians believe Jesus stumbled – once, twice, three times – under the weight of the crucifix.
In the alley outside the Saint-Simon de Cyrene chapel, the walkers dragged their fingers over an ocher limestone in the wall of the chapel. According to tradition, Jesus stabilized himself against the stone after a stumble. And so many pilgrims, over so many centuries, have since caressed the stone that its surface is now smooth to the touch.
Finally, they reached the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, which believers believe to be the site of Christ’s crucifixion, burial, and ultimately resurrection.
For some, the Good Friday procession resonated even more than usual – its themes of suffering, redemption and renewal seem particularly symbolic as the end of a deadly pandemic finally appeared in sight.
“We have found hope again,” said George Halis, 24, who is studying to be a priest and lives in the Old Town. “Last year was like darkness that came over all the earth.”
For others, there was a theological importance, but also an emotional one, in being able to meet again.
“All Christians are part of the body of Christ,” said Mgr. Vincenzo Peroni, a Catholic priest based in Jerusalem who has regularly led pilgrimages to the Holy Land. “Being able to celebrate together makes this more visible.”
But for now, this unit still faces limitations. There are still restrictions on the number of worshipers at Easter services. Masks are still a legal requirement. And foreigners still need an exemption to enter Israel – preventing thousands of pilgrims from entering, to the detriment of local traders who depend on their business.
“It always feels like it’s not normal,” said Hagop Karakashian, owner of a famous ceramics store in the old town, whose family designed the neighborhood signs. “Locals can celebrate, yes. But something is still missing.
The mood of Christians a few miles away, in the Palestinian cities of Bethlehem and Ramallah, was even less jubilant. Christians in the occupied territories can only visit Jerusalem with a special permit, which has become even more difficult to obtain during the pandemic. While most Israelis are now vaccinated, the vast majority of Palestinians have not received a dose.
Israel has provided vaccines to more than 100,000 Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank, almost all of whom work in Israel or the West Bank settlements. Palestinian officials obtained around 150,000 additional doses.
But Israel says he doesn’t have to immunize the rest of the Palestinian population, citing a clause in the Oslo Peace Accords of the 1990s, which transferred the tasks of health care to Palestinian officials. Critics say it’s still Israel’s responsibility to help, citing international law it requires an occupying power to oversee health care for the occupied populations, as well as a separate clause from the Oslo accords that states that Israel must work with the Palestinians during epidemics.
Regardless, infection rates are still high in the occupied territories and vaccination rates are low – and that has limited the number of Palestinian Christians allowed into Jerusalem for Easter this year. An Israeli government spokesperson declined to reveal the final figure.
“Without a permit, we cannot come,” said Reverend Jamal Khader, pastor of the Roman Catholic parish of Ramallah. “It is a sign of the continued presence of occupation and limitations of movement.”
But the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ still provides spiritual nourishment for a discouraged population, said Father Khader, who is authorized to enter Jerusalem through his work with the church.
“We identify with the sufferings of Christ on Good Friday,” he said.
“Then,” he added, “we find some hope on Easter Sunday.”
Source link