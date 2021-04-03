‘Like a miracle’: Israel’s vaccine success brings Easter crowds to Jerusalem

JERUSALEM – Friday morning, in the old city of Jerusalem, in the limestone alleys of the Christian quarter, it was as if the pandemic had never happened.

The winding passages that form the Via Dolorosa, along which Christians believe Jesus carried his cross to his crucifixion, were filled with more than 1,000 worshipers. In the covered market, the air smelled of incense and echoed with Christian hymns. The Good Friday procession, where the faithful retrace the route that Jesus would have taken, was back.

“It’s like a miracle,” said Reverend Amjad Sabbara, a Roman Catholic priest who helped lead the procession. “We don’t do this online. We see the people in front of us. “