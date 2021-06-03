“Lifelong follow-up”: China strives to wipe out Tiananmen – Times of India

World
BEIJING: The decision Communist Partythe murderous crackdown of 1989 against the Tian’anmen The pro-democracy protests there never ended for Fan Baolin, who served 17 years in prison and says he snuck out of China last year to escape surveillance that included cameras aimed at his apartment and pressure on his family to deter him from further activism.
Fan, who participated in the protests and later worked for the party’s broad security apparatus, was arrested in 1999 for handing over confidential documents to overseas activists about monitoring Chinese pro-democracy exiles. Released in 2016, he became among those still watched by the party a generation later in an attempt to erase public memory of the protests in the heart of Beijing.
“Once you are blacklisted by the Chinese government, you will be followed for life,” Fan told The Associated Press ahead of the Friday anniversary of the June 4, 1989 military attack on protesters. He spoke in another Asian country and demanded that he not be identified while his government reviews his asylum claim.
Party leaders jailed or forced activists into exile and were largely successful in keeping young people in the know about June 4. Yet after more than three decades and three changes in leadership, they are relentlessly trying to prevent any mention of the attack that left hundreds dead. and maybe thousands of people.
Relatives of the deceased are being watched and, before the anniversary, some are detained or forced to stay temporarily away from their homes to prevent them from doing anything that may attract attention. Public memorials on the continent have always been banned. Previously, vigils were held openly in Hong Kong and Macau, Chinese territories with less political control, but authorities have banned the events this year.
“They only deepened the repression,” said Yaqiu Wang of Human Rights Watch in a report this month.
After his release from prison, Fan lived in his hometown of Xi’an, western China, under surveillance and restrictions. He said the police had discouraged him from leaving town, located his cell phone and listened to his calls.
To protect his family, Fan said he had little contact with them and had not told them about his activities. He said he feared they would be punished if accused of other wrongdoing.
“They looked for my brother and my sister,” he said. The authorities wanted “to make sure that my family members persuade me, control me, no longer participate in this kind of thing, no longer know these people.”
As for other relatives, “I take the initiative to keep my distance from them,” Fan said.
“As they all know my phone is being watched so as soon as I call and as soon as they answer they are scared,” he said. “This is the atmosphere of fear created by the high-pressure internal policies of the Communist Party now.”
Fan said that when he traveled to other cities in 2017 to see friends, the police called every day to ask what he was doing. He said that in 2018, when he took a package holiday to southwest Yunnan Province, the police arrested him and sent him back to Xi’an.
Fan participated in the protests of 1989, joining thousands of students from all over China in Tiananmen Square. But he left Beijing at the end of May, before the military attacked. His eyes fill with tears as he describes the event.
Fan later studied law and worked as a legal consultant before joining the police in western Shaanxi Province. He joined a state security agency in 1994 and was tasked with monitoring the public and reading their mail, looking for possible foreign links.
But he still hoped for a democratic China.
Fan was convicted of “illegally providing state secrets abroad” for faxing documents from security agencies to a pro-democracy movement group in Los Angeles and “expressing sympathy and sympathy. support, “according to a document Fan provided to the PA which it called a sentencing report. He said he promised to use his post to pass intelligence reports on the group.
This report did not give any details of the documents Fan was accused of leaking.
“I didn’t do it for Taiwanese or US government money,” Fan said. “I was on the side of the pro-democracy movement and provided information to friends of the pro-democracy movement.”
Fan’s case was leaked to human rights groups in 2007 by a former fellow inmate, Zhao Changqing, according to the Dui Hua Foundation in San Francisco, which studies Chinese prisons. After that, Fan was listed as a political prisoner by Duihua and human rights groups.
Fan said that after his release, police took him to eat before politically sensitive dates – as part of massive efforts to track him.
“They would come back, list the details of our meeting and regularly report to higher levels the so-called dynamics of my thoughts during the sensitive time and activities in which we participated,” he said.
Fan, who turns 57 next month, has never married or had children. He said his parents died while in prison, but he only found out about this when he was released, more than a decade later.
Fan said video cameras were installed to monitor the apartment his parents bought him before they died. He said it made friends nervous about visiting.
Today, Fan lives in a studio with a fold-out bed and a furniture fan while he awaits news of his asylum claim. He became a Christian and spends the time reading a Bible on his cell phone.
Fan said that during his first two years in prison, he rarely went outside because “the world was very strange.”
Fan said during his visit to Beijing on the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen protests in 2019, police called from Xi’an and ordered him to return home.
Fan said he didn’t tell anyone about it after deciding to leave China. He threw away his cell phone to prevent the authorities from using it to track him. He walked to the southern border and crossed.
“I will not be going back to China,” he said. “It is a road of no return.”
