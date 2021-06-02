Life underwater, UN calls for action to protect oceans

Beachfront hotels and yachts in Pigeon Point, Saint Lucia. The ocean supports a myriad of livelihoods in the small island states of the OECS – accounting for 30% of the workforce in some countries. Credit: Alison Kentish / IPS

UNITED NATIONS, June 02 (IPS) – United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir told a high-level debate on oceans that the world cannot afford to delay action on protecting the oceans. “There is simply no scenario in which we live on a planet without an ocean,” he said.

The debate, which focused on the ocean and Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14: Life Under Water, took place on June 1 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

It precedes the June 8 celebration of World Oceans Day and in the context of the postponement linked to the 2nd United Nations Ocean Conference – a large international gathering which seeks scientific solutions for a sustainable use of the oceans.

The high-level segment was billed as a ‘drumbeat’ to keep the momentum going ahead of the conference, which is now due to take place in Lisbon next year.

The President of the General Assembly said the pandemic has revealed an “appetite for change” among people who do not want to live in a world of “crisis after crisis”. He said this change is possible.

“As our understanding of the real benefits of a healthy planet grows, policymakers are increasingly aware of the importance of a healthy ocean for a healthy economy,” he said.

“We’ve seen it in countries and cities that have prioritized tourism in coastal and marine areas, we’ve seen it in protected wetlands, we’ve seen it in efforts to tackle illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, and to regulate shipping and resource extraction. Why then can we not combine and intensify our efforts? “

The United Nations has been at the forefront of efforts to mobilize financial, scientific, voluntary and community support for the oceans, through initiatives such as the 2021-2030 Decade of Ocean Sciences.

The high-level debate is based on these measures for the conservation and sustainable use of the oceans.

The Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Oceans, Peter Thomson, told the forum that while there have been improvements on this front, including increased coverage of marine protected areas and a better understanding of the issues that have a impact on the ocean, progress has not been sufficient to address the ocean crises.

“How can we claim success when a third of the world’s assessed fish stocks are overexploited? With no tangible end in sight, have we dumped an estimated 150 million metric tonnes of plastic waste, microplastics and abandoned fishing gear into the ocean? And while the rates of acidification, deoxygenation and heat of the oceans all continue to move in the wrong direction? “

With 97 percent of the water on the earth’s surface, the ocean is vast. It serves as a source of food and energy, while facilitating trade, transport and communication. Sustainable Development Goal 14 lists specific targets to reduce pollution, protect marine ecosystems, combat illegal fishing and overfishing, and oversee the sustainable use of resources.

The Eastern Caribbean is a region taking action to address ocean issues and achieve SDG 14.

In 2012, the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) established an Oceans Governance Team, a regional body that oversees work on ocean governance. The team helped develop the Eastern Caribbean Regional Ocean Policy (ECROP) which articulates the countries’ vision for the ocean and the principles of ocean governance.

One of ECROP’s major initiatives is the Caribbean Regional Ocean Landscape Project, known as CROP. Through a partnership with the World Bank, CROP, with its slogan “Defending Resilient Oceans for Prosperity”, is helping the Caribbean transition to a blue economy.

“We are focused on economic growth, but we are also careful to conserve resources, so as not to damage them and undermine our future benefits. It’s really the same sustainable development agenda, focused on the economy, the environment and the social aspects of the oceans, ”said Susanna Debeauville-Scott, project manager at the Oceans and Fisheries Governance Unit. of the OECS Secretariat, based in Saint Lucia. IPS.

For the Caribbean, the objective is to propel the debate on ocean issues and actions for the protection and sustainable use of its resources. The unit oversees initiatives such as building resilience in the Eastern Caribbean through Marine Pollution Reduction (ReMLit) to tackle marine litter.

A “tag an artist” campaign based on the theme “more than islands” hopes to bring artists in the region to sing on the oceans and promote the blue space of islands as ideal for a thriving blue economy.

The unit hopes to highlight the critical importance of the oceans and engage journalists as part of a special journalistic challenge.

Debeauville-Scott told IPS that the Unit is preparing for a virtual event on June 8 – World Oceans Day. This activity will focus on ocean wealth mapping and marine spatial planning data and tools for better decision making in the Caribbean.