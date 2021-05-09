Life-threatening fungal infection is emerging in Indian Covid patients.

NEW DELHI – Doctors in India are concerned about a growing number of life-threatening fungal infections affecting people with Covid-19 or those who have recently recovered from the disease.

The disease, known as mucormycosis, has a high death rate and was present in India before the pandemic. It is caused by a mold that thrives in humid environments and can attack through the respiratory tract, potentially eroding facial structures and damaging the brain.

The disease is relatively rare, but doctors and medical experts say it appears to infect some Covid patients whose weakened immune systems and underlying conditions, especially diabetes, make them vulnerable.

Some experts attribute fungal infections increased use of steroids to treat hospital patients. Another factor could be that, as hospitals are overwhelmed by this second wave of the pandemic, many families are self-medicating and applying oxygen therapy at home without proper hygiene, experts say.