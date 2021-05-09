Life-threatening fungal infection is emerging in Indian Covid patients.
NEW DELHI – Doctors in India are concerned about a growing number of life-threatening fungal infections affecting people with Covid-19 or those who have recently recovered from the disease.
The disease, known as mucormycosis, has a high death rate and was present in India before the pandemic. It is caused by a mold that thrives in humid environments and can attack through the respiratory tract, potentially eroding facial structures and damaging the brain.
The disease is relatively rare, but doctors and medical experts say it appears to infect some Covid patients whose weakened immune systems and underlying conditions, especially diabetes, make them vulnerable.
Some experts attribute fungal infections increased use of steroids to treat hospital patients. Another factor could be that, as hospitals are overwhelmed by this second wave of the pandemic, many families are self-medicating and applying oxygen therapy at home without proper hygiene, experts say.
In the western state of Maharashtra, which includes the Mumbai shopping center and has been severely devastated by the pandemic, local media reported that around 200 patients who had recovered from Covid were being treated for mucormycosis and eight were deceased.
In Gujarat, a western state in northern Maharashtra, the state government ordered the allocation of separate wards in hospitals for treatment of the infection, and said it had passed vouchers order for 5,000 doses of amphotericin b, a medicine used to treat it. Infections have also been reported in hospitals in the nation’s capital, New Delhi.
Health experts are closely monitoring the situation. “We have heard that in some areas people infected with Covid or who have recovered suffer from mucormycosis, but there is no big epidemic,” Dr VK Paul, who heads From India Covid task force, said last week. “We watch and watch.”
“It’s a fungus that has a strong relationship with diabetes,” he added. “If the person is not diabetic, it is very rare that they have mucormycosis.”
Many less populous countries have higher percentages of diabetes, but only one – China, with a population even larger than 1.38 billion people in India – has a higher crude number of people with diabetes. In India, more than 10 percent of the adult population suffers from the disease, or 77 million people. China has more than 116 million adult diabetics, or 9%, according to the Atlas of the International Diabetes Foundation 2019.
Dr K. Srinath Reddy, who heads the Public Health Foundation of India, said a large number of recently reported cases of mucormycosis are hospitalized coronavirus patients who were discharged after their recovery.
“You are using steroids to reduce the hyperimmune response, which is there in Covid,” Dr Reddy said. “But you are reducing resistance to other infections.”
Source link