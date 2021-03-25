World
‘Lieutenant’ Dawood Jabir Moti appeals UK extradition to US – Times of India
LONDON: Jabir Moti, described in search as “superior lieutenant” of the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s Company D global criminal network, appealed in the Supreme Court in London against his extradition to the United States to face charges drug trafficking, money laundering and blackmail.
Moti, a Pakistani national, also known as Jabir Motiwala and Jabir Siddiq, remains behind bars at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London and is contesting an extradition order from District Judge John Zani of the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in February last year, which concluded that there is no obstacle to his extradition.
The US extradition request says Moti reported directly to Dawood, who is a designated and wanted terrorist for the 1993 serial bombings in Mumbai.
“This is not a straightforward matter,” Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Judge Robert Jay noted on Thursday after the High Court appeal hearing.
The judges have reserved their judgment, which is expected over the next few weeks. They will examine the claims of Moti’s attorney, Edward Fitzgerald, that the accused faces a very real risk of escalating terrorism charges.
The terrorism charge would put Moti at risk of being sentenced to life imprisonment without parole under US law, which his lawyer said would violate his human rights. He also argued that Moti’s clinical depression is such that it would be oppressive to extradite him, given his very high risk of suicide.
The court heard that Moti, who faces serious financial difficulties, said during mental assessments that he had “given up hope” after his mother’s death.
John Hardy, appearing on behalf of the US government, pointed to diplomatic assurances from US officials and that there were “no examples” of such assurances being denied.
Unlike the India-UK Extradition Treaty, the US-UK Treaty involves a relatively simpler extradition legal process because the requesting state is not required to establish an elaborate prima facie case against the accused in the UK courts.
In addition to money laundering, Moti faces extradition to the United States for extortion and conspiracy to import illegal substances such as heroin after his arrest by the Scotland Yard Extradition Unit in August 2018.
District Judge Zani’s judgment in favor of extradition was handed down last year in two parts, one open to the public and the other partially closed and classified due to “sensitive” evidence presented behind closed doors to the court. court.
He noted that, according to information in the US extradition request, the 53-year-old is believed to be a senior member of an international criminal organization called “D Company”, based in Pakistan, India and United Arab Emirates. This organization is said to have carried out criminal activities in the United States, including drug trafficking, money laundering and blackmail.
During the final pleadings of the case in November 2019, the judge had asked for clarification from the American authorities on the terrorist aspect of the case, because of references to Moti’s links with the D company.
“There is an additional element in this case in that there is a clear reference to the position of this man (Moti), who is said to be a lieutenant of the man (Dawood) who is involved in the most crimes. horrific, including the bombings in India. “Judge Zani noted.
He later concluded that he was satisfied that the US authorities were well aware of Moti’s mental health issues and that the evidence received from them indicates that they remain confident that his needs will be adequately met and that medication. appropriate will be provided.
