Lies and threats

President Trump attempts to overturn the election result are very unlikely to succeed. Because of this, the effort can sometimes feel like a publicity stunt – an effort by Trump to raise funds and improve his image with his supporters.

And it just might be all of those things. But it is also a remarkable campaign against American democracy. It grew to include most Republican-led states, most Republican members of Congress, and many threats of violence. I want to use today’s newsletter to explain it.

The new centerpiece of the effort is a lawsuit the state of Texas filed with the Supreme Court this week and which Trump is supporting. He says elections in four swing states – Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – suffered “from unconstitutional irregularities.”

The lawsuit is based on the same lies Trump told about voter fraud. In reality, there was no significant fraud, local officials on both sides concluded. William Barr, Trump’s attorney general, came to the same conclusion.