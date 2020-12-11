Lies and threats
The United States is getting closer to vaccines. And dozens of Republicans are joining the campaign to overturn the election.
President Trump attempts to overturn the election result are very unlikely to succeed. Because of this, the effort can sometimes feel like a publicity stunt – an effort by Trump to raise funds and improve his image with his supporters.
And it just might be all of those things. But it is also a remarkable campaign against American democracy. It grew to include most Republican-led states, most Republican members of Congress, and many threats of violence. I want to use today’s newsletter to explain it.
The new centerpiece of the effort is a lawsuit the state of Texas filed with the Supreme Court this week and which Trump is supporting. He says elections in four swing states – Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – suffered “from unconstitutional irregularities.”
The lawsuit is based on the same lies Trump told about voter fraud. In reality, there was no significant fraud, local officials on both sides concluded. William Barr, Trump’s attorney general, came to the same conclusion.
Nonetheless, attorneys general in 17 states – including Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Indiana, Utah, Arizona and the Dakotas – supported the Texas lawsuit. Yesterday, more than half of Republicans in the House released a legal brief supporting it. “If they get their way to court (they won’t) they’ll break up the country,” wrote David French of The Dispatch, a conservative publication.
They do it, like my colleagues Jeremy Peters and Maggie Haberman explained, in large part because they believe challenging Trump would damage their reputation with Republican voters. In doing so, politicians “inflame the public,” French noted, leading many voters to believe – wrongly – that a presidential election was unfair. And this belief feeds a surge in violent threats against election officials, including:
-
Dozens of Trump supporters, some armed, went to the home of Jocelyn Benson, Michigan’s Democratic Secretary of State, and started yelling obscenities.
-
On Twitter, Trump supporters posted photos of the home of Ann Jacobs, a Wisconsin official, and mentioned his children.
-
In Phoenix, about 100 Trump supporters, some armed, protested in the building where officials were counting votes.
-
In Vermont, officials received a voicemail message threatening with “execution by firing squad”.
-
Seth Bluestein, a Philadelphia official, received anti-Semitic and violent threats after Pam Bondi, a Trump ally, mentioned it publicly.
-
An investigator in Georgia hid after a viral video falsely claimed he rejected ballots.
-
Brad Raffensperger, Republican Secretary of State for Georgia, and his wife received death threats, including by SMS, and caravans walked around their house.
-
Gabriel Sterling, another Georgian official, received a message wishing him a happy birthday and saying it would be his last.
In a later interview with Time magazine, Sterling argued that elected politicians could defuse threats by recognizing that the election was fair. “The leadership is supposed to look like adults in the room saying, ‘I know you’re upset, but this is the reality,’” Sterling said.
A swing state responds: In a Supreme Court file, Pennsylvania called the Texas lawsuit is part of a “cacophony of false claims”, a “seditious abuse of the judicial process” and “an affront to the principles of constitutional democracy”.
THE LAST NEWS
The virus
-
An FDA advisory committee voted in favor of Pfizer’s vaccine, clearing one of the last hurdles before the agency clears the drug. He probably will in a few days.
-
South Korea recorded 686 new cases on Wednesday, its highest daily total since February, and a health official there called it “our biggest coronavirus crisis in history.” Over the past week, 45 US states have averaged more daily cases.
-
Speaker of the New Hampshire House of Representatives Richard Hinch died suddenly from Covid-19 Wednesday. Hinch, 71, recently attended an indoor meeting with his fellow Republicans where several members contracted the virus.
-
Ellen degeneres said she had tested positive.
POLITICS
From the review: What does the future of the Republican Party look like? Sean Trende of RealClearPolitics chats with Jane Coaston of The Times and Ross Douthat, in Jane's first episode as co-host of "The Argument" podcast.
Lives lived: As the nation’s first unionized lesbian columnist who wrote regularly about gay life, Deb Price has covered issues such as the gay debate in the military. But she also wrote about same-sex couples in everyday domestic situations, believing it would make it harder for society to deny them equal rights. Price died at 62.
ARTS AND IDEAS
Beyond a “ kale and quinoa ” diet
The American diet is incredibly diverse. But the list of American dietitians is less so: about 71% are non-Hispanic Caucasians. As a result, America’s largest organization’s recommendations for nutrition professionals often ignore non-Western foods.
A new wave of experts try to change that, as Priya Krishna writes in The Times.
Already, some dietitians have created their own resources. Hazel Ng prepared materials for cooking with Asian products, such as bitter melon and lychees. Ryan bad heart bull advice offered on Healthy Native American Foods for Cancer Survivors Trying to Adjust Their Diets. Toronto dietitian Nazima Qureshi published an guide to a healthy fast during Ramadan. And other organizations, like Diversify dietetics, address inequalities in the profession by providing mentorship and educational materials to students of color.
The national organization – the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics – says it wants to improve. Kristen Gradney, a registered dietitian who spoke on behalf of the academy, said that while she “has really missed the mark” in preparing dietitians to deal with diverse populations, she is starting to make headway. Still, she said the “real change” would likely come from grassroots efforts.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
