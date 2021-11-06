Lidar discovers hundreds of lost Mayan and Olmec ruins

An airborne lidar An investigation recently revealed hundreds of long-lost Mayan and Olmec ceremonial sites in southern Mexico. The 32,800 square mile area was surveyed by the Mexican Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Geográfia, which made the data public. When University of Arizona archaeologist Takeshi Inomata and his colleagues examined the area, which spans the Olmec heartland along Campeche Bay and the western Mayan plains just north of the Guatemalan border, they identified the outlines of 478 ceremonial sites that had been mostly hidden under vegetation or were simply too large to be recognized from the ground.

“It was unthinkable to study such a large area until a few years ago,” said Inomata. “Publicly available lidar is transforming archeology.

In recent years, lidar investigations have revealed tens of thousands of irrigation canals, causeways and fortresses across Mayan territory, which now crosses the borders of Mexico, Guatemala and Belize. Infrared beams can penetrate dense foliage to measure the height of the ground, which often reveals features such as canals or long abandoned plazas. The results showed that the Mayan civilization was more extensive, and more densely populated than we previously thought.

The recent poll suggests that the Mayan civilization may have inherited some of its cultural ideas from the early Olmecs, who flourished along the coastal plains of southern Mexico from around 1500 BC to around 400 BC.

Cosmological construction

The oldest known Mayan monument is also the largest; 3,000 years ago, people built a 1.4 kilometer long earthen platform in the heart of a ceremonial center called Aguada Fenix, near what is today the border between Mexico and Mexico. Guatemala. And the recently rediscovered 478 sites that dot the surrounding area share the same basic features and layout as Aguada Fenix, but on a smaller scale. They are built around rectangular plazas, lined with rows of earthen platforms, where large groups of people once gathered for rituals.

Inomata and his colleagues say the sites were probably built in the centuries between 1100 BC (around the same time as Aguada Fenix) and 400 BC. Their construction was probably the work of various groups of people who shared common cultural ideas, such as how to build a ceremonial center and the importance of certain dates. At most sites, where terrain permits, these platform-lined gathering spaces are aligned to point to where on the horizon the sun rises on certain days of the year.

“This means that they represented cosmological ideas through these ceremonial spaces,” said Inomata. “In this space, people gathered according to this ceremonial calendar. The dates vary, but they all seem to relate to May 10, when the sun passes directly over us, marking the onset of the rainy season and the time of corn planting. Most of the 478 ceremonial sites show sunrise on dates exactly 40, 80, or 100 days before that date.