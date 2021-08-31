Libya’s neighbors meet and urge foreign fighters to leave

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) – Countries neighboring Libya concluded their meeting in Algeria on Tuesday, with calls for the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries from the conflict-ridden North African nation.

The two-day meeting also urged the Libyan parties to stick to a political roadmap that ended hostilities last year and set legislative and presidential elections in December.

The meeting, hosted by Algeria, brought together the foreign ministers of Egypt, Tunisia, Sudan, Chad and Niger. These countries have been concerned for years about the chaos in Libya. The UN envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis, Arab League secretary general Ahmed Aboul Gheit and a representative of the African Union were also present.

“The question of the withdrawal of mercenaries, terrorists and irregular forces is a fundamental question which conditions the success of the elections”, declared the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramtane Lamamra during a press conference.

“Libya is the first victim of these irregular elements and there is a real risk that neighboring countries will also become victims if the withdrawal is not handled in a transparent and organized manner.”

Algeria, which shares a long border with Libya, is ready to play a role, he said.

Libya has been in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 and divided the country between a UN-backed government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities loyal to Commander Khalifa Hifter in the east. Each has been supported by different armed groups and foreign governments.

In 2019, Hifter launched a military offensive to capture the capital. His campaign was backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Russia and France, while his rivals had the backing of Turkey, Qatar and Italy.

Hifter’s march on Tripoli ultimately failed in June 2020. The UN-sponsored peace talks that followed resulted in a ceasefire and the installation of an interim government that is expected to lead the country to general elections in December.

The Libyan parliament has so far failed to agree on a legal framework for the holding of elections.

Kubis, the UN envoy, urged lawmakers to finalize the laws needed for the December vote “without further delay.”

He also expressed concern over the continued presence of mercenaries, foreign fighters and foreign forces in Libya, echoing calls from the United Nations Security Council for the full implementation of the cease-fire agreement. October fire, including the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries.

The UN estimated in December that there were at least 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries in Libya, including Syrians, Russians, Sudanese and Chadians.

“Libya is at a critical juncture where the achievements and significant progress of the past period must be consolidated with additional momentum to continue the political transition towards a unified, fully sovereign, peaceful and stable country,” Kubis said.

Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed.