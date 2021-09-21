Libyan lawmakers pass no-confidence vote against transitional government

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) – Libyan lawmakers on Tuesday passed a vote of no confidence in the country’s transitional government, an official said, a move that throws the long-awaited year-end elections into further uncertainty.

The vote took place at the seat of parliament in the eastern city of Tobruk, said Abdullah Ablaihig, spokesman for the legislature.

He said 113 lawmakers attended the session, of which 89 voted to withdraw confidence in the government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

Ablaihig said Dbeibah’s government would operate as an interim government without giving a timeline for the appointment of another government three months before the legislative and presidential elections on December 24.

There was no immediate comment from the Prime Minister. A government spokesperson said Dbeibah would deliver a speech to the nation shortly.

Tuesday’s vote of confidence is another challenge to holding the December election and hampers efforts to unite the oil-rich North African nation after a decade of unrest.

Dbeibah, a powerful businessman from the western city of Misrata, was appointed last month to head the executive branch of an interim government that also includes a three-member Presidential Council chaired by Mohammad Younes Menfi, a diplomat Libyan from the east of the country.

The transitional government replaced two rival administrations – one based in the east of the country and the other in the west – which had ruled Libya for years.

Oil-rich Libya was plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi.