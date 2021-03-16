Libyan interim government seizes power after Tripoli handover

The new cabinet, headed by Abdelhamid Dbeibah, is tasked with implementing a political roadmap negotiated by the UN and leading to the December elections.

A transitional government in Libya has seized power in the capital, Tripoli, officially starting a process designed to end 10 years of chaos and hold elections later this year.

Fayez al-Sarraj, head of the Government of National Accord (GNA) recognized by the United Nations, transferred power on Tuesday to Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah and Mohammad Younes Menfi, who chairs a three-member presidential council.

The ceremony in Tripoli took place a day after Dbeibah and his cabinet were sworn in before Libyan lawmakers and top judges in the eastern city of Tobruk. lawmakers had already approved the interim government last week amid international pressure to implement a political roadmap negotiated by the UN.

This roadmap set December 24 for the general elections, an ambitious calendar strewn with great challenges.

Dbeibah’s government comprises two deputy prime ministers, 26 ministers and six ministers of state, with five positions, including the main portfolios of foreign affairs and justice, handed over to women, a first in Libya.

Dbeibah, 61, a wealthy businessman from the western port city of Misrata, once held positions under longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi, but has shown no clear ideological stance. He is also known to support the Muslim Brotherhood and is close to Turkey.

The surprisingly smooth transfer of power is seen as an important step in ending the chaos in this oil-rich North African country. The lack of an appropriate transfer of power between lawmakers in 2014 was a major factor in the split of Libyan institutions.

‘No guarantee’

Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 overthrew Gaddafi, who was later killed.

For years, the country has been divided and controlled by rival administrations – the Tripoli-based GNA and a parallel cabinet with its headquarters in the east, under the de facto control of forces loyal to renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar.

Turkey supported the GNA, while Haftar received support from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, France and Russia.

“Today is another historic day for Libya,” Claudia Gazzini, a Libyan expert at the International Crisis Group, said of the handover on Tuesday. The interim government, however, would face enormous challenges, mainly to avoid a political stalemate or relapse into war, she said.

Another big challenge is the presence of thousands of foreign forces and mercenaries. The UN Security Council last week called on countries with troops and mercenaries in Libya to withdraw them “without delay”.

The UN estimated that there were 20,000 foreign fighters in Libya, including Syrians, Turks, Sudanese and Russians brought to the country by rival sides.

Anas El Gomati, founder and director of the Sadeq Institute, said that among the main challenges are “the pure politics of the conflict in Libya”.

Besides providing basic services including “electricity, water… cash in banks,” the new government will also need to provide vaccines amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, he said.

“Going from an era of conflict to cooperation… I think it’s much more difficult than organizing a new cabinet,” El Gomati added.

“There is no guarantee that just because they have reached a compromise … that these groups will cooperate,” he added, referring to rival armed groups.

“There is no sign of progress on the military path… [which is] an intrinsically political track.