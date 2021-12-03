Libyan Foreign Minister denounces European migration policy

CAIRO (AP) – The Libyan Foreign Minister on Friday criticized a system to deter migrants from reaching European shores which she said does not address the root of the problem and has so far failed served only the interests of EU states.

His comments are the latest attack on EU policies that fund forces such as the Libyan Coast Guard, which intercept migrant boats, bring them ashore and stop them.

Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush spoke by video call during the Mediterranean Dialogues, a conference organized by the Italian government, during a session entitled “Managing migration”.

“Please don’t push the issue onto our knees and point the finger at Libya and present us as a country that mistreats and disrespects refugees,” she said. “We’re tired of beating around the bush, and with all of these superficial solutions being offered, it’s time to state the problem and deal with it, instead of… keep repeating it over and over again. “

The European Union, which has been criticized for supporting Libya’s national efforts to stem migrant crossings in the past, has supported the country’s coastguard, which regularly intercept ships carrying migrants. Many migrants are then placed in brutal detention centers, held indefinitely in appalling conditions or held for ransom in exchange for rewards, according to the migrants who have survived.

The European Union sends funds to detention centers indirectly through aid agencies.

In his speech, Mangoush did not directly address accusations of abuse.

Libya has become the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East, in the hope of a better life in Europe. Every year, thousands of migrants and refugees from Africa, the Middle East and South Asia attempt the deadly crossing from the Mediterranean to Europe on overcrowded and often in poor condition.

More than 1,300 men, women and children have died so far in 2021 trying to cross the central Mediterranean from Libya and Tunisia to Italy and Malta, according to the United Nations migration agency.

The EU has sent 455 million euros to Libya since 2015, largely through UN agencies and aimed at strengthening the Libyan coast guard, strengthening its southern border and improving conditions for migrants.

Libya has been at war and divided for years between rival administrations in the east and the west, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments. After years of UN-led talks, the country is expected to hold national elections later this month.

Mangoush said what Libya needs is a better police system at its southern borders to control the influx of migrants, in order to tackle the root of the problem. She said the solution of simply providing money to Libya would never be enough, calling past initiatives “just for the sake of serving the EU’s agenda and the EU’s perspective”.