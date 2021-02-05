Libyan coast guard intercepts more than 800 refugees: UN

Hundreds of refugees bound for Europe have been intercepted in the Mediterranean and detained in the past 24 hours, according to IOM.

Hundreds of refugees bound for Europe have been intercepted in the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast and detained in the past 24 hours, according to a UN agency.

The Libyan branch of the International Organization for Migration tweeted Friday that more than 1,000 refugees have recently left Libyan shores, escaping “dire humanitarian conditions”.

More than 800 of them have been arrested by the Libyan coast guard and sent to famous detention centers in the North African country, IOM said.

In the years since the NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that ousted and killed longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi, war-torn Libya has become the dominant transit point for refugees and migrants fleeing war. and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

Smugglers often embark desperate families in ill-equipped inflatable boats that stall and sink along the perilous central Mediterranean route.

IOM has published photographs of refugee men, mostly African, waiting at disembarkation points in Libya and speaking to IOM staff.

“As IOM teams continue to provide assistance at disembarkation points, we argue that Libya is not a safe port,” IOM tweeted.

In recent years, the European Union has partnered with the Libyan Coast Guard and other local groups to stem these dangerous sea crossings.

Rights groups, however, say these policies leave refugees and migrants at the mercy of armed groups or are confined to squalid detention centers, rife with abuse.

Recent tragedy

On January 19, a boat carrying refugees to Europe capsized in the Mediterranean off Libya, and at least 43 people drowned.

The tragedy marked the first maritime disaster in 2021 involving refugees seeking a better life in Europe. IOM had quoted survivors as saying the dead were all men from West African countries.

Since February 2017, more than 36,000 people have been intercepted by the Libyan coast guard and returned to the North African country, according to UN figures.

The EU has reportedly spent more than 90 million euros ($ 100 million) to finance and train the Libyan coast guard to stop the crossings.

An Associated Press investigation found that the EU had sent more than 327.9 million euros ($ 373.8 million) to Libya, largely through UN agencies.

EU countries like Italy and Malta have often refused permission to dock humanitarian rescue boats.