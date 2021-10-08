Libya: UN welcomes plan to withdraw mercenaries on “way to peace and democracy”

Special Envoy and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (MANUL), Ján Kubiŝ described the signing as “another decisive achievement of the 5 + 5 JMC”.

“Historic moment”

“I am honored to witness this historic moment at this critical moment on Libya’s path to peace and democracy,” he said.

This latest political breakthrough came after a three-day meeting at the UN in Geneva, during which military officials from the government and opposition military forces, known as the Libyan Joint Military Commission (JMC ) 5 + 5, agreed and signed a comprehensive action plan.

It is conceived as the cornerstone of the progressive, balanced and sequenced process of the withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters and foreign forces from Libyan territory.

Since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has plunged into crises on several fronts.

Until recently, the country was essentially divided between the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in the capital Tripoli, and a rival administration, led by General Haftar, who commands the so-called army. West-based Libyan National (LNA).

Mercenaries and other fighters from outside Libya have reportedly been operating inside the country for years, including some previously involved in the Syrian conflict, and mercenaries allegedly hired by the Russia-based Wagner group, according to a UN report published Monday.

Regain sovereignty

In line with last year Ceasefire agreement, A security Council resolutions and the results of the Berlin conference , the Action plan is a nationally owned and operated instrument, according to a statement issued by the UN in Geneva.

The UN has described it as “key to helping the Libyans regain their sovereignty and integrity, maintain the peace, stability and security of their country.”

Bring the plan to life

Coupled with the action plan, the JMC is developing an implementation mechanism that calls for the gradual, balanced and sequenced departure of all mercenaries, foreign fighters and foreign forces.

The 5 + 5 intend to consult relevant international partners, including Libya’s neighbors, and seek their support and cooperation on the plan.

Well done to JMC

UN hails “patriotism and commitment” of JMC members, and encouraged them to “seize this opportunity” to advance the full implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement through this action plan.

This would include the rapid deployment of UN ceasefire observers.

The organization also calls on member states to support the JMC and the Libyan authorities to implement the action plan.

The UN stands ready to support Libya’s efforts in implementing the agreed plan as well as to unify military institutions and launch disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR) and security sector reform (SSR) processes. ) in the country.

“Today’s deal responds to overwhelming demand from the Libyan peoplee and creates a positive dynamic on which we must build in order to move towards a stable and democratic stage, in particular by the holding of free, credible and transparent national elections on December 24, with results accepted by all ”, declared Mr. Kubiŝ, commending the continued efforts of the JMC.